Prime Day 2021: Here's how to get $10 in credit to spend for Amazon's huge shopping event

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is only a few weeks away (it’s June 21 and June 22, FYI) and if you’re eager to get your shopping started, we have some good news for you. In an effort to support small businesses, Amazon is offering its Prime members a $10 credit for every $10 spent on the website’s small business section. Better yet, a number of these top-rated products are also on sale, so you can currently grab them on the cheap!

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner! Want to know how to get the best deals? Attend our free, virtual How to Hack Prime Day live event. RSVP now.

To get the deal, shop these items from now through Sunday, June 20. Amazon will then send you the $10 credit via email, which you can use during the 48-hour savings event. You can choose items from more than 300,000 small businesses (that's more than double the amount that participated last year). The e-tailer has also partnered up with multiple celebrities, so you can peruse top products from the likes of Mindy Kaling, Kristen Bell and Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

One must-have find to earn this credit on is the LuminAID solar inflatable lantern, available for $24.95. This top-rated find has a 4.7-star rating from more than 4,800 Amazon shoppers, many of whom praised its bright light and long battery life, which the company claims can last up to 24 hours. Customers used this lantern on camping trips, nightly walks or during power outages, with one buyer even gifting this gadget to family members in Puerto Rico, who suffered from a loss of power in the aftermath of a hurricane. It’s also extremely lightweight (about 5 ounces) making it a great portable device.

These collapsible lanterns will be your new favorite camping essential.

If you’re more geared toward beauty products, you might like the popular LilyAna Naturals eye cream, which is now marked down from $29.99 to $27.99 in a 1.7-ounce bottle if you click the coupon listed below the product’s price. This skin essential has a 4.3-star rating from more than 17,500 Amazon customers, with many shoppers claiming it can reduce puffiness and soften wrinkles around their eyes. It’s infused with both Vitamin E and C that are meant to nourish your skin, along with hibiscus and rosehip extracts that aim to keep you feeling rejuvenated. The company says it's made for all skin types, including combination, oily or dry complexions.

Story continues

Check out the rest of the available deals from more than 300,000 small businesses as Prime Day 2021 approaches, and grab that extra $10 for one of the biggest and most exciting sales of the season!

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: Spend $10 on small business products to save $10