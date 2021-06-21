Prime Day 2021 clothing deals: The best fashion offers from Levi’s to Adidas and Vans

The two-day shopping bonanza offers the perfect opportunity to save on everything from Ray-Bans to Superga (The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here – two whole days of nothing but whopping deals on big-ticket items.

As one of the biggest online shopping bonanzas, there are huge savings to be had across the retailer’s website, on everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances. And there’s good news too for those into all things fashion – Amazon has really upped its game this year with its clothing and accessories offering.

Not only does it have Prime Wardrobe, a lesser-known section of its website that allows you to try before you buy, but it’s just launched the Local Label Hub, which showcases small and lesser-known fashion brands.

Over the two-day event, edits from some of social media’s biggest fashion influencers have 20 per cent off, while shoppers can also save £15 when they keep £100 worth of items from their first Prime Wardrobe order.

As the most discerning deal-seekers, we are here to help you bag a real bargain by putting the most exciting discounts on your radar.

We’d recommend bookmarking this page throughout the sale event to make sure you don’t miss a thing, along with our Prime Day guide, which is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème, too.

The best Prime Day clothing deals available now

Levi’s men’s 510 skinny jeans: Was £103.56, now £40.38, Amazon.co.uk

While Gen Z may be declaring skinny jeans over, many celebrities have been making a strong case for continuing to wear them, and we’re here for it. With 85 per cent off this pair from Levi’s – the brand that knows everything there is to know about denim – these are a no-brainer. We’ll be adding them to our baskets now.

Vans women’s ward platform canvas sneaker: Was £57, now £32.47, Amazon.co.uk

American footwear brand Vans is known for its reliable trainers and this pair has been reduced by a whopping 50 per cent. Inspired by Vans’ classic old-school style, the ward platform is a low-top, platform lace-up style with the Vans signature side stripe, a round toe, padded collar for extra comfort, a smooth lining and a cushioning insole.

Radley London dallington large zip around backpack: Was £239, now £107, Amazon.co.uk

Radley is known for its fashionable handbags and this backpack is no exception. Designed with a curved shape, it is crafted in grained leather with a single top handle and adjustable shoulder straps. It also has high-shine gold hardware and branded zip pulls, a front zipped pocket and a zipped laptop sleeve that’s big enough to fit a 13in laptop.

Crocs unisex classic clog: Was £32.99, now £17.59, Amazon.co.uk

According to our reviewer, Crocs are cool again. In our guide to Crocs, the classic style is listed as a staple choice for your wardrobe this summer, and it’s on offer right now. There are dozens of colours to choose from, but our reviewer said “it was the classic white style that took Ariana Grande’s fancy, so you bet we will be following suit” adding that if you’re unsure on how to style the shoes “the possibilities are pretty much endless – pair with everything from wide-leg trousers to midi skirts”.

Calvin Klein women’s lift Demi bra: Was £35, now £25.92, Amazon.co.uk

If your underwear drawer is in need of a refresh, look no further than this bra from Calvin Klein’s seductive comfort range, which combines practical smooth cups with delicate lace detailing. It features lace-trimmed padded cups that provide a subtle lifting effect and the underband is crafted from a stretch lace and finished with elasticated trims for a secure fit.

Superga women’s 2790-cotropew shoes: Was £128, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

A summer classic, the Superga 2790 flatform trainer is a stylish reimagining of the brand’s original 2750. Made from premium cotton canvas and decorated with a 4cm jute-wrapped sole, they’re a comfortable and casual design for any occasion. In case you needed further convincing, this is a brand beloved by the Duchess of Cambridge , who regularly wears her Superga trainers for royal engagements.

Vivienne Westwood bloomsbury women’s quartz watch: Was £285, now £112, Amazon.co.uk

Watches are true investment pieces that can elevate even the simplest of ensembles but that doesn’t mean they need to cost a fortune. Case in point: this designer timepiece, which is nearly half price in the Prime Day sale. Designed by Vivienne Westwood, it is made with a gold-coloured stainless steel case with a bracelet style strap. This watch is also water-resistant to 30 metres, making it splash proof, and mineral glass covers the dial to keep it looking fabulous.

Salomon waterproof women’s quest prime Gtx high rise hiking boots: Was £150, now £81.06, Amazon.co.uk

A brand that features in both our men’s and women’s guides to hiking boots, Salomon is well known for delivering shoes that are comfortable, protective and stylish. This pair features great cushioning for long-distance comfort, a rubber toe cap to help guard against hazards and waterproof Gore-Tex to provide breathable weather protection. They’re also super-lightweight, weighing in at 570g.

