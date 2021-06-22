Prime Day 2021 clothing deals: The best fashion offers from Levi’s to Adidas and Vans

The second day of Amazon Prime Day has even more style bargains to discover (iStock/The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here – two whole days of nothing but whopping deals on big-ticket items.

As one of the biggest online shopping bonanzas, there are huge savings to be had across the retailer’s website, on everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances. And there’s good news too for those into all things fashion – Amazon has really upped its game this year with its clothing and accessories offering.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

Not only does it have Prime Wardrobe, a lesser-known section of its website that allows you to try before you buy, but it’s just launched the Local Label Hub, which showcases small and lesser-known fashion brands.

Over the two-day event, edits from some of social media’s biggest fashion influencers have 20 per cent off, while shoppers can also save £15 when they keep £100 worth of items from their first Prime Wardrobe order. During yesterday’s event, there were savings of up to 85 per cent on household names, and day two promises similar style steals aplenty.

As the most discerning deal-seekers, we are here to help you bag a real bargain by putting the most exciting discounts on your radar.

We’d recommend bookmarking this page throughout the sale event to make sure you don’t miss a thing, along with our Prime Day guide, which is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème, too.

The best Prime Day clothing deals available now

Levi’s men’s 510 skinny jeans: Was £103.56, now £39.22, Amazon.co.uk

Levi’s men’s 510 skinny jeans: Was £103.56, now £39.22, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

While Gen Z may be declaring skinny jeans over, many celebrities have been making a strong case for continuing to wear them, and we’re here for it. With 85 per cent off this pair from Levi’s – the brand that knows everything there is to know about denim – these are a no-brainer. We’ll be adding them to our baskets now.

Vans women’s ward platform canvas sneaker: Was £57, now £32.47, Amazon.co.uk

Vans women’s ward platform canvas sneaker: Was £57, now £32.47, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

American footwear brand Vans is known for its reliable trainers and this pair has been reduced by a whopping 50 per cent. Inspired by Vans’ classic old-school style, the ward platform is a low-top, platform lace-up style with the Vans signature side stripe, a round toe, padded collar for extra comfort, a smooth lining and a cushioning insole.

Radley London dallington large zip around backpack: Was £239, now £107, Amazon.co.uk

Radley London dallington large zip around backpack: Was £239, now £107, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Radley is known for its fashionable handbags and this backpack is no exception. Designed with a curved shape, it is crafted in grained leather with a single top handle and adjustable shoulder straps. It also has high-shine gold hardware and branded zip pulls, a front zipped pocket and a zipped laptop sleeve that’s big enough to fit a 13in laptop.

Ted Baker men’s circass shoes: Was £99, now £47.11, Amazon.co.uk

Ted Baker men’s circass shoes: Was £99, now £47.11, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

Now we are actually leaving the house, it may be time to invest in a pair of smart shoes. This gorgeous pair of Oxfords from Ted Baker, are made from supple brown leather and are perfect for upgrading your look.

Under Armour women’s mid keyhole sports bra: Was £28, now £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

Under Armour women’s mid keyhole sports bra: Was £28, now £10.99, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

This sports bra, designed in a classic racerback style, is perfect for medium-impact activities like cycling, boxing and strength training. Under Armour always uses technical materials in its sportswear and this bra doesn’t look to be any different – its “HeatGear” material, made from 87 per cent polyester and 13 per cent spandex, transports sweat away from the body and dries very quickly, keeping you cool as you work out.

Swarovski women’s lifelong collection bracelets: Was £98.79, now £61.00, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

These gorgeous bracelets would make the perfect gift for somebody who likes a bit of sparkle in their lives. It has a timeless knot design, featuring a rhodium-plated metal and, of course, is complete with the brilliant white, sparkling crystals that Swarovski is known for.

Hugo Boss women’s nakira redlabel sweatshirt: Was £79.00, now £30.40, Amazon.co.uk

Hugo Boss women’s nakira redlabel sweatshirt: Was £79.00, now £30.40, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Even though it’s technically summer, given the wet and windy weather outside, you could have fooled us. But hey, this is Britain, and even when the sun does shine of an evening there’s still a chill in the air. This sweatshirt from Hugo Boss is the best way to keep warm and still look stylish whatever the weather!

Crocs unisex classic clog: Was £32.99, now £11.72, Amazon.co.uk

Crocs unisex classic clog: Was £32.99, now £11.72, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

According to our reviewer, Crocs are cool again. In our guide to Crocs, the classic style is listed as a staple choice for your wardrobe this summer, and it’s on offer right now. There are dozens of colours to choose from, but our reviewer said “it was the classic white style that took Ariana Grande’s fancy, so you bet we will be following suit” adding that if you’re unsure on how to style the shoes “the possibilities are pretty much endless – pair with everything from wide-leg trousers to midi skirts”.

Calvin Klein women’s lift Demi bra: Was £35, now £25.92, Amazon.co.uk

Calvin Klein women’s lift Demi bra: Was £35, now £25.92, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

If your underwear drawer is in need of a refresh, look no further than this bra from Calvin Klein’s seductive comfort range, which combines practical smooth cups with delicate lace detailing. It features lace-trimmed padded cups that provide a subtle lifting effect and the underband is crafted from a stretch lace and finished with elasticated trims for a secure fit.

Superga women’s 2790-cotropew shoes: Was £128, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

Superga women’s 2790-cotropew shoes: Was £128, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

A summer classic, the Superga 2790 flatform trainer is a stylish reimagining of the brand’s original 2750. Made from premium cotton canvas and decorated with a 4cm jute-wrapped sole, they’re a comfortable and casual design for any occasion. In case you needed further convincing, this is a brand beloved by the Duchess of Cambridge , who regularly wears her Superga trainers for royal engagements.

Lee women’s scarlett high’ jeans: Was £80, now £21.89, Amazon.co.uk

Lee women’s scarlett high’ jeans: Was £80, now £21.89, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

Lee’s scarlett fit is the brand’s skinny jean, with a regular waist and a tight-fitting leg from thigh to ankle. The high-stretch denim should make them comfortable but still form-fitting – so they could be your ideal pair to dress up or down.

Vivienne Westwood bloomsbury women’s quartz watch: Was £285, now £112, Amazon.co.uk

Vivienne Westwood bloomsbury women’s quartz watch: Was £285, now £112, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Watches are true investment pieces that can elevate even the simplest of ensembles but that doesn’t mean they need to cost a fortune. Case in point: this designer timepiece, which is nearly half price in the Prime Day sale. Designed by Vivienne Westwood, it is made with a gold-coloured stainless steel case with a bracelet style strap. This watch is also water-resistant to 30 metres, making it splash proof, and mineral glass covers the dial to keep it looking fabulous.

Havaianas men’s top logomania flip flops: Was £24, now £12.00, Amazon.co.uk

Havaianas men’s top logomania flip flops: Was £24, now £12.00, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

While we may not be going abroad this summer, it is the perfect time to stock up for next year – these classic Havaianas flip flops will spark some excitement for 2022. Made from 100 per cent rubber, they are long-lasting and robust, so you don’t have to worry about them falling apart as you make your way from bar to beach, or beach to bar.

Salomon waterproof women’s quest prime Gtx high rise hiking boots: Was £150, now £98.99, Amazon.co.uk

Salomon waterproof women’s quest prime Gtx high rise hiking boots: Was £150, now £98.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

A brand that features in both our men’s and women’s guides to hiking boots, Salomon is well known for delivering shoes that are comfortable, protective and stylish. This pair features great cushioning for long-distance comfort, a rubber toe cap to help guard against hazards and waterproof Gore-Tex to provide breathable weather protection. They’re also super-lightweight, weighing in at 570g.

Calvin Klein men’s trunk, pack of 3: Was £52.23, now £16.40, Amazon.co.uk

Calvin Klein men’s trunk, pack of 3: Was £52.23, now £16.08, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

Now is the time to stock up on your favourite underwear from Calvin Klein. These trunks, in the brand’s classic design, are made from soft cotton that is comfortable and will let your skin breathe –they’re ideal for everyday wear.

Clarks men’s ronnie top chelsea boots: Was £103.12, now £46.94, Amazon.co.uk

Clarks men’s ronnie top chelsea boots: Was £103.12, now £46.94, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

Clarks men's ronnie top chelsea boots: Was £103.12, now £46.94, Amazon.co.uk

These Chelsea boots from Clarks are a smart investment piece. Made from quality leather, they feature the brand's signature comfort technology and a classic silhouette that will work with both casual and formal outfits.

Simple Joys by Carter’s baby girl’s rashguard: Was £16.90, now £10.12, Amazon.co.uk

Simple Joys by Carter’s baby girl’s rashguard: Was £16.90, now £10.12, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

Designed with a kitschy floral print and equipped with UPF50+ sun protection, this rashguard will keep your kid protected during long days at the beach. This cute all-in-one will slip on easy, which is especially useful if you’ve got a little one who is anxious to get in the pool.

Wrangler men’s classic denim jacket: Was £90, now £44.76, Amazon.co.uk

Wrangler men’s classic denim jacket: Was £90, now £44.76, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest)

There are few things quite as cool and versatile as a denim jacket – this Wrangler one is no different. The long sleeves, classic blue wash, sturdy denim and timeless design will ensure this stays in your wardrobe for years to come. Wrangler has been operating since 1947 – its jeans and workwear have stood the test of time, with some of the brand’s original styles still available today.

Superga 2750 cotu classic trainers: Was £50.00, now £24.49, Amazon.co.uk

Superga 2750 cotu classic trainers: Was £50.00, now £24.49, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Forget glass slippers, these are the shoes Kate Middleton really opts for – and if they’re good enough for a duchess, then they’re certainly good enough for us. Coming in a variety of colourways and sizes, this classic canvas style is sure to suit a variety of tastes. And at more than 50 per cent off, no one can argue with this deal.

