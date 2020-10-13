Prime Day 2020 UK: The Dettol deal you won't want to miss in Amazon's sale

Watch: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Over the last few years, Mrs Hinch has proved that cleaning doesn’t have to be boring.

Her hoards of fans are evidence of the fact that what might once have seemed like a day of chores can now be a therapeutic day of mindful and calming tasks.

And, though she might not have converted everyone to the delights of cleaning, she has certainly piqued our interest in top cleaning products and tips.

Our biggest tip? Buy your cleaning products in bulk so that when the mood (or need) strikes, you always have everything you require – and, save money in the process too.

With Amazon Prime Day 2020, you can now save more than ever, as Dettol is offering big deals across some of its products.

We’ve picked out two of our favourites – and essential components of our home cleaning kits.

The antibacterial surface wipes are brilliant for keeping germs and dirt at bay. There’s no faffing around with sponges or sprays, just pull out a wipe and you’re done.

While the Spray and Wear Fabric Clothes Freshener Spray is ideal if you have pets or notice other unwanted smells.

Pick yourself up a bargain and get your home sparkling in no time - win, win!

Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning | £14.99 (Was £36) - 58% off

Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning More

Dettol Spray and Wear Fabric Clothes Freshener Spray | £14.99 (Was £30) - 50% off

Dettol Spray and Wear Fabric Clothes Freshener Spray More

Visit our Amazon Prime Day UK 2020 hub for more deals you won’t want to miss.