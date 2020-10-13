Prime Day 2020 UK: Best chocolate, crisps and sweet bulk buys on Amazon

Watch: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020

If, like us, you’re not exactly sure what you want to buy this Amazon Prime Day, but know you want to bag yourself a bargain, may we point you in the direction of the confectionery section.

With Halloween and Christmas just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your favourite chocolate, crisps and sweets - and have them delivered to your door fuss-free.

What’s more, you can now do so at a lower price than ever, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2020.

From cases of your favourite crisps or oversized boxes of classic feel-good treats, now is the time to secure your sugar-high for weeks (or months) to come.

We’ve rounded up the best edible deals across the site so that you can get ordering in double-quick time.

Bon appétit!

2.4KG Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box More

Case of 32 Walkers Crisps Wotsits Really Cheesy Snacks Box | £13.99 (Was £18.45) - 27% off

Case of 32 Walkers Crisps Wotsits More

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 1KG Bag | £12.99 (Was £21.59) - 40% off

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 1KG Bag More





Chocolate Lovers Hamper Lunar Box | £18.49 (Was £27.97) - 40% off

Chocolate Lovers Hamper Lunar Box More

Walkers Max Salt and Vinegar Crisps Case of 24 | £11.49 (Was £18.24) - 37% off

Walkers Max Salt and Vinegar Crisps Case of 24 More

Hotel Chocolate Everything Luxe | £29.99 (Was £35.95) - 17% off

Hotel Chocolate Everything Luxe More

Case of 32 Walkers Marmite Crisps Box | £11.49 (Was £22.08) - 48% off

Case of 32 Walkers Marmite Crisps Box More