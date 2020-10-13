Prime Day 2020: Kitchen gadgets to get on sale at Amazon right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Amazon Prime Day is here and we're here to help you shop wisely. While you might be seeing a ton of featured deals on TVs and smart gadgets, Prime Day is about more than just tech—you can find great savings on top-rated knife sets, pressure cookers and small appliances, too (just be sure to sign up!).
The best Prime Day deals on kitchen gadgets
- Instant Pot Aura 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $69.99 (Save $79.96): This Instant Pot, which has more than 3,800 high ratings on Amazon’s site, also features air-frying capabilities.
- Instant Pot 3-Qt Pressure Cooker for $49.99 (Save $69.96): This smaller version of our favorite pressure cooker is at its lowest price ever and may be sold out soon.
- Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker for $199.99 (Save $70): This all-in-one smart gadget can pressure cook, air fry and more.
- Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener for $17.79 (Save $2.20): This wine opener has gotten a thumbs-up from tons of buyers on Amazon—more than 16,200!—who say it's "easy to use" and works "like a charm."
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker for $9.99 (Save $5): We loved this small appliance in testing, and now it's less than $10.
- Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart with Air Fryer XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill for $249.99 (Save $30)
- Hamilton Beach Programmable 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $36.15 (Save $9)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville with Aeroccino for $119.99 (Save $32.91): The best single-serve pod coffee maker we've tested is heavily discounted in a bundle deal that includes a milk frother and coffee pods.
