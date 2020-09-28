Prime Day 2020 Was Just Announced (& Deals Are Already Dropping)

After what’s seemed like a long and fruitless (aka Prime Day-less) summer, the return of Amazon’s biggest annual event has finally been announced. Last year, July 14 and 15 marked the two hottest days for online shopping of the season — and although we’ve gotten a taste of such infamous savings with June’s The Big Style Sale, August’s Big Summer Sale Events, and now September’s Big Fall Sale, we’ve been holding out for Prime Day 2020 to satiate our deal-hunting appetites. According to Amazon, hot off the virtual presses this morning, Prime Day is still *on* and is coming our way in just a few week’s time. Below, we’re dishing out the details on everything we know so far about this year’s big-kahuna blowout; including when it’s set to go down, how to shop it, and what goods will be marked down — plus a few deals that you can score currently score in the meantime.

DashDividers_1_500x100

When is Prime Day this year?

Just this morning, Amazon announced that Prime Day will be taking place on October 13 and 14.

What’s going to be on sale?

According to Amazon’s Prime Day press release, members can expect to see major markdowns on the following: “holiday must-haves across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices, and everything else you need and love” along with “more than one million deals globally from top brands including Panasonic, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Simple Joys by Carter’s, adidas, Lacoste, Marvel, and many more.” On top of its legendary annual deals, Amazon also announced that this year’s PD will further its support of small businesses by investing an additional $100 million in promotional programs — and, starting today through October 12, will also offer a $10 Prime Day credit for members who spend $10 on select items sold by small businesses featured in Amazon’s storefront.

How can I shop Prime Day deals?

Similarly to past years, you won’t be able to escape Prime Day messaging on Amazon.com — with deals being splashed on the homepage, banners, and on the Daily Deals hub, formerly known as the Goldbox, home of the famed Lightning Deals.

Are any Prime Day deals available now?

Starting today, Amazon will gradually roll out early Prime Day deals on a wide range of its in-house brands and devices — and, currently, members can score two Echo Dot devices for $39.98 and its Fire TV Recast for $129.99.

Be sure to watch this space as we update you with the latest and greatest on Amazon’s most anticipated sale of the year. And, in the meantime, scope out Amazon’s deal page along with a few of our picks of the current need-to-cart items featured below.

DashDividers_1_500x100

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?