Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know about Amazon's big sales event

When July came and went with no Amazon Prime Day, shoppers and industry-insiders speculated if and when the e-commerce giant’s banner sales event was going to happen in 2020.

Rumors were laid to rest on Monday when Amazon (AMZN) announced the two-day event will kick off Oct. 13 and began advertising early deals.

While Amazon prides itself on two-day shipping, how the company will make good on that guarantee just months after the pandemic caused a huge disruption to the global supply chain and shipping delays remains to be seen.

Here’s what else we know now about what has been dubbed by Wirecutter as the “Strangest Prime Day in History.” Yahoo Money tapped Nathan Burrow, deals expert for Wirecutter, for some of the answers.

Amazon announced that Prime Day, its two-day shopping event, will kick off Oct. 13. (Photo: Getty Creative)

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day sales?

Yes.

The most economical option is an annual membership at $119. Members also have the option to pay $12.99 per month, which comes out to $155.88 for the year. Discounts are available for students and EBT and Medicaid recipients.

What are the best Prime Day sales?

“Last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items,” Burrow said. “We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals on Amazon devices, including Fire tablets and TV streaming sticks, Echo smart speakers, and Kindles.”

Amazon isn’t limiting discounts exclusively to branded items. Deals are rumored to include products from Apple, Dyson, Roomba, and Instant Pot, with products ranging from TVs, toys, games, vacuums, apparel, kitchen appliances, and home security systems.

Will the Prime Day deals be as good as last year’s?

You must be a member of Amazon Prime to get Prime Day deals. There is an annual and monthly membership to choose from. (Photo: Getty)

Yes, Burrow predicts. The slate of deals from yesteryears will roughly stay the same, but certain product categories are still recovering from the supply chain breakdown brought on by the pandemic.

“It’s very possible we won’t see deals at all for certain products that we’ve historically seen sales for like adjustable dumbbells,” Burrow said. “Rather, we’ll be hoping just to see them in stock.”

Industry-experts are also interested to see if Amazon will address the loss of certain products or deals with consolation items for shoppers.

“They may opt to mix things up,” he said.

Can you get early Prime Day Deals?

Yes! To whet the appetites of shoppers, Amazon is honoring Prime Day prices with steep discounts on certain products in advance of Oct. 13. Right now, shoppers can score $100 off electronics like a 43" Toshiba TV with Amazon Fire integration for $180 and a Fire TV Recast for $130.

There are also early deals like a year’s worth of Audible for $99, down from $150.

What is the average discount for a Prime Day deal?

A fair assumption is 20%, Burrow said. Even if you see deals marked 60% or 70% off, that’s not really accurate, he warned,

“Those deals are nearly always framed in terms of an elevated MSRP or high initial asking price,” he said.

Should consumers complete their holiday shopping via Prime Day?