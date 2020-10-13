Prime Day 2020: The best fitness accessories to get on sale at Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Thinking of making an investment in your health and fitness? Today's a perfect day to do just that. It's Amazon Prime Day, which means tons of great fitness gear and accessories are on sale, such as Fitbits, Garmin running watches and massage guns. (If you aren't an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up here.)
Best fitness accessories to get on Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 2 with Heart Rate Smartwatch for $127.95 (Save $52): We love this smartwatch-adjacent Fitbit—and right now, you can get a more than $50 discount on this cool piece. It automatically detects physical activity and rest so you get "credit" for your workouts and sleep and touts a new-and-improved AMOLED screen and a longer battery life over its predecessor. It also has built-in Amazon Alexa, so you can check the weather and set alarms and timers with the sound of your voice.
- Fitbit Versa 2 with Health Rate SE Smartwatch for $139.95 (Save $58.55): This special-edition version of the Versa 2 comes with an additional band and a three-month free trial of personalized Fitbit Premium guidance.
- Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for $219.99 (Save $230): This excellent running watch monitors your performance with aspects like your heart rate and distance, plus more advanced metrics like contact time balance and stride length. It also allows you to download up to 500 songs or sync with streaming services and connect with Bluetooth headphones so you can go on long runs without lugging your phone along.
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $199.99 (Save $150): This fitness tracker has a seemingly endless selection of activity modes—including running, swimming, yoga and more—which makes it a great option for a multi-sport athlete. When we tested this watch, testers liked its sleek and professional look and large watch face, which allows you to see your stats at a glance.
- Sonic Percussion Massage Gun for $81.19 (Save $38.80): Recovery is a vital part of overall fitness—and treating yourself with a massage gun is a great way to speed that recovery along. We haven't tested this specific gun out just yet, but it has more 6,600 reviews and a 4.7 star rating. Reviewers love that it's portable, has a reliable battery life, is easy to operate and gives sore muscles a nice release. Prime members can check the coupon box beneath the price to save.
- Under Armour Fitness Apparel (Save up to 35%): Whether you need to stock up on tees, sweatshirts, shorts or any other kind of exercise gear, Under Armour has you covered. The fitness brand is offering steep discounts on some of its most popular items—like its gym bag and sack pack—and about 30% off other essentials, including athletic socks in men's, women's and kids' sizes.
- Champion Fitness Apparel (Save up to 60%): Champion is offering up to 60% off its fitness gear, including sports bras, hoodies, joggers and more. No matter how you usually like to move, these pieces will help you feel comfy while you do it.
