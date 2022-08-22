Primary week: DeSantis wants to teach schools a lesson; Nuñez says bus illegal Cubans; elections police make arrests

It’s Monday, Aug. 22, and this is the Florida goes to the polls edition.

By the end of the day on Sunday, the primary voter turnout in Florida was at about 15%, with about 100,000 more people casting ballots at the end of early voting than in 2018, according to University of Florida’s elections expert Michael McDonald who analyzed the Division of Election’s report.

Dr. Tracy Stallworth joined in a pray with a group of voters from churches and community organizations from Miami-Dade County that gathered at the parking lot of the Calder Casino before biking and driving over to the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens as part of the “Souls to the Polls Caravan” 2022, on Saturday August 20, 2022.

A lot is at stake: When all the votes are counted., we will know which Democratic contender will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s other GOP incumbents for attorney general, chief financial officer and the open seat for agriculture commissioner. There will be a few state House seats settled we’ll know the line-up for the few competitive state Senate seats left.

GOP registration gains: The number of active voters registered as Republicans surpassed Democrats for the first time in history. Although the percentage of no party-affiliated voters continues to grow, the G.O.P.‘s lead in Florida continues to expand. See the county breakdowns for how party affiliation, based on registered voters, has changed in Florida with our maps here.

Voter guide: And for more information about candidates on the primary ballot in South Florida, check out the Miami Herald’s voter’s guide here.

Who will be the Dem nominee? Meanwhile, the race for governor has become a referendum on DeSantis and his governing ideology. Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried battle over who is better positioned to defeat the governor, who is largely seen to be a top presidential contender among his party’s right-leaning base.

Governor Ron DeSantis, far-right, and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, left of DeSantis, attend a roundtable discussion at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Busing Cubans to Delaware? Meanwhile, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez — a Cuban-American Republican from Miami — is getting attention over one issue important to the base when she appeared to suggest on a conservative AM radio show over the weekend that DeSantis was planning to bus Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” to Delaware, the home state of the president.

Story continues

DeSantis has proposed removing “unauthorized aliens” from the state and, while legislators approved $12 million in funds, the Florida Department of Transportation has yet to release details on how the busing program would work.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Education politics: The governor spent Sunday traveling the state adding his political spin to non-partisan school board races by making 29 endorsements. He began the day in Miami-Dade, traveled to Sarasota, and ended in Jacksonville.

Speaking to a crowd of about 250 in Doral, the governor touted what he believed to be legislative wins for education in the state: laws that limit how race and racism are discussed in classrooms, boost parents’ role in classrooms and place a greater focus on civics. About 40 protesters gathered outside with signs to denounce the governor and his education agenda.

Police stand by as protesters gather across the street during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign event in support of school board candidates he endorses and his education agenda, Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida.

In Sarasota, DeSantis spoke for about 45 minutes as protesters outside called the governor “DeSatan” and held signs mocking his focus on “woke” ideology. And in Jacksonville, the governor blasted “leftist” school board members who defended mask mandates in schools during the height of the pandemic.

Mourners bring flowers as they pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Parents and students returned to the school for the first time since 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the school in Parkland on Feb. 14.

Grand jury wants Broward officials removed: If a Florida grand jury has its way, there will be more openings on school boards. The grand jury tasked with investigating Broward County Public Schools after the Parkland mass shooting released a lengthy report that recommends the removal of five school board members, four of whom are still appointed. The 122-page report accuses the the five members of mishandling millions of dollars meant for school safety as well as neglecting their duty.

Teacher firing: The Broward County School Board got at least one win last week when an administrative law judge backed its decision to fire a science teacher who refused last year to comply with a mask requirement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Restricting journalists: DeSantis had a busy week making the rounds outside the state in a two-day, four-state tour of battleground states, sponsored by the conservative nonprofit Turning Points Action. In Ohio, the group demanded that journalists covering a rally featuring DeSantis and Senate candidate J.D. Vance give organizers access to any footage they took, attempting to strip them of their role as independent watchdogs.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2022 CPAC conference in Orlando on Feb. 24.

Fighting ‘woke’: And in a packed ballroom in Pittsburgh on Friday, DeSantis spoke for 45 minutes at a rally for Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor who brought busloads of supporters to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and organized a slate of fake electors, (while Mastriano’s speech last just over 15 minutes.)

DeSantis told the crowd “we must fight the woke agenda” and touted the legislation he signed that bans schools from teaching students about the history of societal privilege and oppression based on race or gender.

Jewish leaders condemn: Jewish leaders joined religious groups in Pennsylvania who condemned the governor for appearing with Mastriano because of his ties to Gab, a right-wing social media site that has come under fire for its antisemitic and racist commentary.

Losing part of ‘woke’ in court: The governor didn’t mention several of his initiatives have been blocked in federal court. The latest came Thursday when a federal judge blocked part of the law, known as the Stop WOKE Act, calling the restriction on businesses an unconstitutional infringement on First Amendment rights. That ruling came on the same day that a group of university professors and a university student filed a federal lawsuit challenging another part of the law restricting how race-related concepts are addressed in education. Another education-related challenge also is pending in federal court.

In this April 20, 2021, photo, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters after a GOP meeting at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo)

Cheney scolds DeSantis: Although DeSantis has avoided repeating false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, his embrace of election deniers like Mastriano, and Arizona’s Kari Lake, drew the rebuke of defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Sunday. She said DeSantis’ strategy “is something that I think people got to have real pause about ... either you fundamentally believe our constitutional structure or you don’t.”

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the Broward County Courthouse on Thursday: ‘If there are certain rules and regulations in place, if people don’t think that those are going to be enforced, you’re going to have more violations.’

Will arrests restore trust among election deniers? That is the question coming into sharper focus as DeSantis last week announced the arrest of 20 individuals on charges of voting illegally in 2020 because they had been convicted of murder or sexual assault and not had their rights restored. Because voter fraud is a low-impact crime that occurs at a statistically low rate in Florida, voting rights activists said the intent was to target and intimidate minority voters.

Confused and mislead: Five of the voters who were arrested told the Miami Herald they registered to vote thinking the law allowed them to, and assumed they were free to cast ballots when their voter registration forms were approved. Nathan Hart, for example, said he was renewing his driver’s license when a man at a voter registration booth convinced him, mistakenly, he was eligible to vote. The five now-arrested former felons said they would not have voted had they known their previous convictions made them ineligible.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks to the media before voting at the Coral Reef Library early voting site near Palmetto Bay on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. To her left is Charlie Crist, a Democratic member of Congress running for governor, and Annette Taddeo, a Democratic member of the Florida Senate running for Congress.

‘No coincidence’: The timing of the announcement was immediately called into question. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said it was “no coincidence” the governor chose to announce voter fraud arrests days before the Aug. 23 election. “This moment was chosen, even though, probably, the state knew about it for a while,” she said Friday, suggesting the intent was voter intimidation.

Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist

Late money going to Fried and Crist: Crist received a last-minute $500,000 boost from the American Federation of Teachers, a union representing 1.7 million members while Fried received at least $425,000 from Mike Fernandez, the billionaire South Florida private equity investor who was a major donor to Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Val Demings spends big: Democratic Rep. Val Demings has outspent GOP U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on ads by a greater than two-to-one ratio, according to data provided by two sources tracking political advertising in the state. The difference is even greater in some vote-heavy areas, including Miami and Orlando, the data show.

El gobernador Ron DeSantis y Marcellus Osceola Jr., presidente de la tribu seminole, muestran el pacto de juegos de azar que firmaron en abril.

Shifting arguments on sports betting: In a peculiar shift in position, the Department of Interior has revised its argument on Florida’s gambling compact with the Seminole Trige and last week filed a brief now saying that it has no role in rejecting a sports betting compact if they occur on tribal lands. The DOI had previously argued that it authorizes online sports betting if bets are deemed to occur exclusively on Indian land.

A federal judge ruled last December that the deal violated the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which regulates gambling on tribal lands, because it allowed gambling off property owned by the Seminoles. Now, the feds are asking an appeals court to reinstate the deal and the Seminole Tribe control of sports betting throughout Florida.

Northwestern Bulls pray before the start of their football game against the Miami Central Rockets on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami, Florida. The issue in Cambridge Christian’s legal fight isn’t players praying together on the field, it’s having access to the stadium’s public-address system to broadcast a pregame prayer to all in attendance.

More politics of education: The Florida Department of Education is backing Cambridge Christian School in Tampa in a legal battle about whether the school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 football championship game.

Must watch: No matter what side of the issue you are on this, MSNBC’s Alex Wagner and Columbia University’s Jelani Cobb break down the arguments for and against the push to revise teacher training as it relates to gender and race. It’s worth a look.

The eleventh edition of Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary is seen stacked on other dictionaries at the company’s headquarters in Springfield, Mass., Tuesday, July 3, 2007.

Odd stuff: The Sarasota County School District has stopped all donations and purchases of books for school libraries -- including hundreds of dictionaries -- because it says it wants additional guidance from the Florida Department of Education about how to navigate the effects of the new restrictions on what’s acceptable in the classroom.

Florida’s prison system does not track the number of inmates treated for overdoses, the Department of Corrections says. A synthetic cannabinoid, known as K2 or “twak,” is one of the drugs that is most frequently confiscated by prison staff.

Florida prisons banned visitors, found more drugs: Despite ban on visitors in Florida prisons during pandemic, drug confiscations rose during that time, prompting the questions: Are staff working with gangs to smuggle in drugs? Is the problem rampant? What’s being done?

Good news: Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.7% in July, matching the level before the COVID-19 pandemic and down from 2.8% in June.

Thank you for reading. Now WE HAVE SOME QUESTIONS! The Miami Herald is conducting a short survey of readers to help us better gauge interest in our politics coverage. We’d be grateful if you’d give it a look here.

Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas curates the Politics and Policy in the Sunshine State newsletter. We appreciate our readers and if you have any ideas or suggestions, please drop me a note at meklas@miamiherald.com.

Please subscribe! We are offering a special offer for you: Unlimited digital access of just $1.99 a month for newsletter readers. Please check it out!

Know someone who’d like to get this free newsletter? Send this to a friend to receive it weekly.