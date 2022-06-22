Primary takeaways: A good night for women like Bowser in D.C. and Britt in Ala.; tight House races in Va.

WASHINGTON — From the reliably blue nation's capital to rural red Alabama, voters made choices in the Tuesday primaries that will essentially decide the November elections – and they chose several women.

A contentious mayoral primary determined who is likely to lead Washington, D.C., during an increase in violent crime.

Former President Donald Trump's endorsement in a Senate race proved likely inconsequential in Alabama.

Two congressional races in Virginia determined who will face Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger – two of the most vulnerable House races for Democrats.

A Georgia secretary of state race shows Democrats are still fighting against incumbent Brad Raffensberger, despite the firewall he put up to Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 election.

Here are some of the most notable results:

In Alabama, Britt won because of GOP establishment – not Trump

U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt delivers her primary race victory speech during an election night party in Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Trump will likely take credit for Katie Britt's Senate victory in Alabama, but make no mistake – this was a win for the state's Republican establishment.

Britt was once chief of staff for Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., whose retirement opened the seat in the first place. She also served as chief executive of the Business Council of Alabama.

Both Shelby and the council helped Britt's candidacy, even at the time Trump endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks for the seat. Trump later withdrew his endorsement of Brooks after criticizing him over his revised views of the 2020 election.

By the time Trump endorsed Britt on June 10, she was well on her way to victory over Brooks in the runoff.

In declaring victory, Britt talked about the newness of her appeal.

"Alabama has spoken," she said. "We want new blood. We want fresh blood."

Bowser win is a loss for progressives

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser attends a news conference ahead of DC Pride events, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. Bowser is seeking a third term in office.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was renominated for a third term, despite the headwinds of increased crime in the nation’s capital and two Democratic challengers from the city council who unsuccessfully tried to unseat her.

Her win is another ding against progressives during the June primaries, which have further revealed the stark differences between progressives and moderates on addressing violence.

For example, voters spoke loudly in San Francisco earlier this month when they recalled the reliably blue city's progressive district attorney because of crime in the Bay Area's biggest city.

Bowser, a moderate, faced a tough fight against Robert White and Trayon White, two city council members who are not related. Both progressives have criticized Bowser’s handling of crime in the city, while denying her requests for more police officers.

The moderate Democrat has continually said the city needs more police officers to restore public safety, including after two teenagers were fatally shot over the weekend.

Bowser has been one of the leaders in D.C.’s fight for statehood and has also marched with social justice advocates, spending part of her first two terms squaring off against Trump.

The primary winner is expected to cruise to victory in November in the Democratic stronghold.

Dems take fight to Raffensperger in Georgia

Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen poses for a portrait at the capitol on Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.

Throughout the hearings this month to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, some Democrats have described Republicans who stood up to Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 election as heroes.

Brad Raffensberger, the Republican incumbent secretary of state in Georgia, pushed back against the former president's plot and testified before the Jan. 6 committee in Washington Tuesday. He reiterated that state investigations into Trump's fraud claims found no evidence of the former president's assertions.

Trump asked Raffensberger in a phone call to find enough votes to help him win. Raffensberger testified Tuesday that there were no votes to find, resisting the former president's pressure campaign on state officials.

But Democrats in Georgia are working hard to replace him.

Democratic primary voters Tuesday chose State Rep. Bee Nguyen as the Democratic nominee to take on Raffensperger in November.

Nguyen ran on a platform of debunking false narratives, claiming Raffensperger supported sweeping election overhauls passed last year by Republican state lawmakers.

"When our voting rights are attacked, we all lose," she said in a campaign ad.

She is also running to be the first Asian American elected to executive office in state history.

Virginia races big battlegrounds for Dems

Tuesday's results set up two of the most interesting races of the fall: Two moderate Virginia Democrats struggling to hold their seats.

Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger are in two of the most vulnerable House seats, and the Republican primary determined who they will face in the fall.

Luria will face state Sen. Jen Kiggans, and Spanberger will face Prince William County Board Supervisor Yesli Vega.

Republicans are hoping to pick up the two seats, which could help determine the party that controls Congress next year and the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Conservatives – and some political analysts – have been warning of a "red wave" in competitive districts like the ones Luria and Spanberger represent, where Trump lost in 2020 and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin won in 2021.

Democrats have acknowledged the political headwinds against them, especially the economy, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday her party has no intention of losing the House.

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

