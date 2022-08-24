Primary takeaways: DeSantis's challenger chosen; New York Democrats wage intra-party fights

Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Republican Ron DeSantis loomed over Tuesday's primary contests as Florida Democrats selected a nominee whom they hope could put an end to his White House ambitions.

Since winning the Sunshine State's top spot by less than half a percentage point in 2018, the governor has become a polarizing figure. He has become a champion for conservatives and a lightning rod for liberals on several hot-button topics.

But DeSantis isn't simply waiting to see who his November opponent will be. He is throwing his political weight around too, endorsing and financially supporting contenders in about three-dozen down-ballot GOP primaries across the state as a way to flex his popularity.

Outside of Florida, Tuesday's primary races featured two intra-party clashes for Democrats in New York, including a joust between two powerful congressional chairs and a progressive referendum on the head of the House Democrats reelection arm.

Here are the main takeaways from Tuesday's primaries:

DeSantis v. Crist

Republican Ron DeSantis will be challenged by Rep. Charlie Crist, who easily defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried after a testy Democratic primary.

Now Crist will pivot to the general with a message of being a unifying centrist who is thought to be the last roadblock for DeSantis before he considers running for president.

"Gov. DeSantis only cares about the White House," Crist said in his victory speech on Tuesday. "He doesn’t care about your house.”

2022 Midterm Elections: News, Candidates, Races, Analysis - USA TODAY

Cristhas had quite the political journey. He was first elected as Florida governor as a Republican in 2006 until he became an independent in 2010 when he ran for U.S. senator. Two years later he became a Democrat.

Initial election results showed Crist trouncing Fried by 60% to 35.0% margin.

In the final stretch of the primary, Fried tried to call attention to her rival's previous positions he held as a Republican. She also leaned heavily into the fight to protect abortion rights in the final stretch of the campaign.

Politics: DeSantis says he hopes to flip Florida to a solid red state with his reelection

More: Biden set to announce plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt Wednesday

DeSantis, a 43-year-old Navy veteran, will likely cast himself as a champion of conservatives.

He has gained national attention for culture war causes such as banning specific math textbooks with critical race theory and blocking classrooms from discussions sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools in kindergarten through third grade.

As a result, DeSantis's name has climbed up the GOP ranks of candidates who could rival former President Donald Trump for the nomination in 2024.

Demings seizes nomination

As expected, Rep. Val Demings easily prevailed in the four-way Florida Democratic primary on Tuesday for U.S. Senate, setting up a much-anticipated contest against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio this fall.

Now the question is can the former Orlando police chief make the race more competitive.

Florida has been trending Republican as of late, and its Senate contest is rated as a likely or leans GOP seat by election forecasters.

But Demings is picking up steam in some of the latest polling.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., on July 29, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., on July 29, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

A University of North Florida survey conducted via email released this month, for instance, showed the congresswoman ahead by 4 percentage points.

She has also raked in more campaign cash than Rubio, a former presidential candidate. Federal campaign records show she has raised about $47.8 million compared to Rubio's $36.7 million.

'Did I strike a nerve?': Reps. Val Demings, Jim Jordan clash over support for police

More: Trump, Rubio call Gen. Mark Milley 'treasonous' for calls with China

Demings, who was once on Joe Biden's short list for vice president, is joining forces with four other Senate Democratic candidates this year who are looking to flip seats currently held by the GOP.

The so-called "flippable five fund" includes Demings, North Carolina Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan; Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman; and Wisconsin Senate Democratic Mandela Barnes.

DCCC chair survives

The chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee survived a challenge from a progressive foe in Tuesday’s contests.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney had come under intense fire from state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as the two were vying for a newly drawn New York district.

More: Who is NY Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney? He’s got support of Bill Clinton, Pelosi

Biaggi, who has been endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, blasted Maloney as out of touch saying he cared more about expedient politics than core liberal values.

She called out the DCCC leader over supporting a strategy used in Michigan that bought attack ads during GOP primaries which spotlighted election deniers. But Maloney defended his overseeing the effort to save the party’s House majority against historic headwinds, pointing out that in the Michigan race Democrats are now favored to win the seat.

Nadler wins N.Y. face off

One of the high-profile primaries Tuesday was a clash between two longtime House Democratic leaders, who were pitted against each other due to redistricting.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, defeated Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, ending her three decades in Congress when her term expires in January.

Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during New York's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary debate hosted by Spectrum News NY1 and WNYC at the CUNY Graduate Center, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool) ORG XMIT: NYMA108
Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during New York's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary debate hosted by Spectrum News NY1 and WNYC at the CUNY Graduate Center, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool) ORG XMIT: NYMA108

The two liberal stalwarts, both elected in 1992, were put into the same district after a state court tossed out the Democratic-controlled New York legislature's original maps.

As a result the eastern and western half of Manhattan were combined into one district for the first time since World War II.

Many Democrats in the district bemoaned having to choose between two valued incumbents, but Nadler is expected to coast to victory this fall.

Oklahoma legislative candidate who made anti-gay remarks in the past loses  

Oklahoma didn’t expect to grab headlines in Tuesday’s primary but a state House candidate’s violent remark against gay Americans thrust that legislative race into the national spotlight.

Republican Scott Esk, lost his primary against Gloria Banister for a seat to represent a part of Oklahoma City in the state legislature.

More: Donald Trump, power broker: Primaries show he retains a degree of control over Republicans

Bannister beat Esk 58%-42%.

In the weeks leading up to the race, Esk drew headlines for Facebook comments in 2013, where he wrote that gay people are "worthy of death" and "we would be totally in the right" to stone them.

Esk defended the comments when he unsuccessfully ran for a different House seat in 2014, saying he had "an opinion against homosexuality."

"Well, does that make me a homophobe? Maybe some people think it does, but as far as I and many of the voters... are concerned, it simply makes me a Christian," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Primary takeaways: DeSantis's challenger chosen; New York Democrats wage intra-party fights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I