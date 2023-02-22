Protasiewicz, Kelly advance in Wisconsin high court primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal Milwaukee judge and a conservative former state Supreme Court justice won Tuesday’s primary to face off in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that will determine majority control.

Liberal Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Dan Kelly advanced to the April 4 general election. Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court.

Conservatives have controlled the court for 15 years, but an open seat this year gives liberals a chance to take over the majority with issues like abortion access, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election at stake.

The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close margin in 2024. With so much on the line, spending on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race this year is expected to shatter national spending records for supreme court contests.

Kelly held off a challenge on the right from Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, who gained national attention for presiding over the trial last year of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade.

Kelly cast himself as the only tested conservative in the race.

Democrats coalesced around Protasiewicz over Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, allowing her to break fundraising records and secure hundreds of endorsements.

Protasiewicz raised more money than her three challengers combined and collected hundreds of endorsements, including from two current liberal justices on the court. She has campaigned as a supporter of abortion rights and said legislative maps drawn by Republicans and approved by the current Supreme Court were "rigged."

Protasiewicz said after her win that voters knew how high the stakes were.

“We're saving our democracy in the state of Wisconsin,” she said. “That’s what I’m explaining to people. I’m talking about the ability to vote, to have a vote that counts about women’s rights, reproductive freedoms, the fact that the 2024 presidential election results could likely come into our Supreme Court chamber, just everything people care about.”

The next court is likely to issue key rulings on Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban law, legislative maps, union rights and challenges to election results.

Republicans also fear that laws they enacted over the past decade could be in jeopardy under a liberal court, such as a 2011 law signed that effectively ended collective bargaining for most public employees, a voter ID law, a ban on absentee ballot drop boxes, and a host of others.

Mitchell, who would have been the first Black justice elected to the court, also called the maps unfair and expressed support for abortion rights.

The campaign is expected to shatter national spending records. Outside groups had already spent about $9.2 million as of Tuesday, about evenly split between the two sides, according to AdImpact Politics, which tracks advertising.

“People know what this race means," Protasiewicz said Tuesday night, “and they are contributing likewise.”

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press