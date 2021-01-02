Ministers urged to close all schools in England for two weeks

Photograph: James Veysey/Rex/Shutterstock

Calls are being made for all schools in England to remain closed for two weeks after the Christmas break after a government U-turn which means all primaries in London will be shut next week.

The call from the National Education Union came after the education secretary, Gavin Williamson, reversed his decision to open primary schools in some parts of London on Monday.

All primary schools in London are to remain closed for the start of the new term after the government bowed to protests and legal pressure from the capital’s local authorities.

Williamson said the decision to close all London primary schools had been a “last resort”.

Dr Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the NEU, said the government needed to close schools in England before infection rates got out of control.

“If you allow the conditions to get so bad in the end you’ll be closing schools for longer.

“What the government should be doing is what the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are doing. You don’t get this chaos in the other countries of the United Kingdom. And does the government really believe that somehow Covid in England is different than the other countries of the UK?

“I find the government’s recklessness in this regard, both with educational professionals’ health, but also with community health, and the questions increasingly around children’s health, inexplicable.”

Under the government’s initial plan, secondary schools and colleges were set to be closed to most pupils for the first two weeks of January, while primary schools within 50 local authorities in London and the south of England were also told to keep their doors shut until 18 January.

But the list omitted several London areas where Covid-19 transmission rates remain high including the borough of Haringey, whose leaders said they were prepared to defy the government and support any schools that decided to close to protect staff and pupils.

The protests from local authority leaders came to a head with a letter to the education secretary from nine London authorities asking for their primary schools to be closed to all except vulnerable children and those whose parents were key workers.

The action provoked an emergency Cabinet Office meeting on New Year’s Day, which signed off on the revision, adding the remaining 10 London education authorities to the government’s “contingency areas”.

In the capital, Richard Watts, the leader of Islington council, said: “I’m very relieved to hear this news. There was enormous concern from parents and schools who couldn’t understand the rationale for why some boroughs were excluded.

“We welcome that the government has, belatedly, listened to local areas. We will be working with our schools to ensure they offer high quality online learning and can welcome pupils back as soon as Public Health deem it to be sensible.”

The Department for Education (DfE) confirmed the move in a statement: “In light of Covid case rates rising rapidly across the capital and ongoing engagement with London leaders and the evidence submitted, the government has reviewed the London boroughs where the contingency framework will apply, with all further boroughs added.”

Pupils not eligible to attend in person will be provided with remote learning by their schools. Early years settings will remain open, as will alternative provision and special schools, the DfE said.

“We must make this move to protect our country and the NHS. We will continue to keep the list of local authorities under review, and reopen classrooms as soon as we possibly can,” Williamson said.

The move means schools in Camden, the City of London, Greenwich, Hackney, Haringey, Harrow, Islington, Kingston upon Thames, Lambeth and Lewisham will be closed to most pupils from Monday until at least 18 January.

After the move was revealed by the Guardian, London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, welcomed the news saying it would mean all the capital’s primary schools would be treated the same.

But the decision leaves question marks over the government’s decision-making, and stands as a further humiliating reverse for Williamson during his tenure as education secretary.

Kate Green, the shadow education secretary, said: “This is yet another government U-turn creating chaos for parents just two days before the start of term.

“Gavin Williamson’s incompetent handling of the return of schools and colleges is creating huge stress for parents, pupils, and school and college staff and damaging children’s education.”

Several local authorities had been preparing legal challenges to keep their primary schools closed.

“We are advised by leading counsel that the omissions from the list are unlawful on a number of grounds and can be challenged in court,” the letter from the nine London authorities sent to Williamson stated.

Schools in the contingency areas may remain closed after 18 January, with the Daily Telegraph quoting a senior government source: “We have been careful not to say they will definitely reopen on 18 January because we don’t know that.”

Meanwhile, the DfE faces a further rebellion from secondary school leaders in England over its demand that coronavirus testing of pupils is to be mandatory from 11 January.

School leaders and teaching unions have been meeting over the new year period to discuss a response to the demand, with many secondary heads arguing that the testing regime is impractical and unworkable.