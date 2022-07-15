Primary election ballots being mailed to Pierce County voters Friday, some with changes

Ballots for the August primary election will be mailed to Pierce County voters Friday, and some people might see changes.

“A few Congressional, Legislative, and County Council lines have changed following the 2020 Census. These adjustments, made every 10 years, can surprise voters,” the county said in a news release Thursday.

According to the release, affected people should vote in the 2022 primary and general elections for candidates in their new districts even though they still will be represented by their current officeholders until the end of they year.

Voters received new voter registration cards with their new district information in May. The deadline to register online for the Aug. 2 primary is July 25.