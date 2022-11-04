Primary care doctors should resume in-person visits to take pressure off ERs, experts say

·3 min read
Some Toronto family doctors and walk-in clinics still won't see patients in person unless they are symptom-free. (funnyangel/Shutterstock - image credit)
Some Toronto family doctors and walk-in clinics still won't see patients in person unless they are symptom-free. (funnyangel/Shutterstock - image credit)

Many factors are contributing to the wait times in Ontario's emergency rooms, including staffing shortages, but some experts say ERs are seeing higher volumes partly because patients can't see their family doctor in person for normal seasonal illnesses.

"Our family doctor doesn't accept patients in person with cough, runny nose, flu or COVID symptoms," one Toronto walk-in clinic told CBC News.

That clinic is not the only one to have that policy. Another clinic said its doctors may not be able to see a patient, depending on their symptoms.

Many at least require a negative COVID-19 test if a patient is showing any symptoms. This is happening at a time when the health-care system is facing a crisis brought on not only by the novel coronavirus but also high case levels of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Family doctors should 'switch gears' now, expert says

Dr. Anna Banerji, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor at the University of Toronto's faculty of medicine, says these policies are a remnant from early in the pandemic.

"At the beginning, it was understandable because we didn't understand how severe COVID could be and the fact that someone could get it and potentially have long symptoms or die from it."

Submitted by Mike Cooper
Submitted by Mike Cooper

Now, she says primary caregivers should be vaccinated and able to see patients in person using appropriate personal protective equipment, including masks and gowns.

"We need to switch gears now," said Banerji. "I think that especially when we're having a crisis with influenza, RSV and COVID."

"It's our job as physicians to see these people."

That crisis has extended to the emergency department at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, where some children are waiting up to 12 hours to see a doctor.

Dr. Dina Kulik, a Toronto-based pediatrician and the director of Kidcrew Pediatrics, says doctors should be seeing children in clinics so they can avoid overcrowded emergency rooms.

"It's best to avoid the [emergency ward] when you can, unless your child really does need emergency intervention." she says.

Kulik says most of the illnesses currently affecting children are viral and will get better over time without antibiotics.

She says some of these include influenza A, RSV, stomach flu and other common coughs and colds.

Kulik says her clinic only sees symptomatic children at certain times to avoid getting immunocompromised or healthy kids sick.

"Before 3 p.m., there are no sick children in the office."

Carlos Osorio/CBC
Carlos Osorio/CBC

Another part of the problem with ER wait times, says Kulik, is the anxiety around RSV. She says many families are taking their children to ERs out of fear they may have contracted the virus.

But Kulik says this won't help confirm a diagnosis.

"Unless a child is admitted, they're not going to be swabbed for RSV or other viruses. Most things can be managed at home, but I think there's a lot of fear."

Simple prevention still best tool, doctors say

Even as some clinics continue to only see non-symptomatic patients or conduct appointments over the telephone, both Banerji and Kulik say the best way to avoid spreading sickness and contributing to the strain on Ontario's health-care system is simple prevention.

"If you're sick, wear a mask. Keep your hands very, very clean and really take a couple of days off if you're not feeling well because we're just spreading it around," said Kulik.

They both say masking is still a very good idea as we get further into the fall and winter seasons when people spend more time indoors.

"My kids are in school masked and knock on wood, they haven't been sick yet this viral season," Kulik added.

Banerji also says there are a lot of young children who are not getting the COVID vaccine or flu shot. She says getting more children immunized would make a huge difference in helping the wait time crisis.

"Everyone has COVID fatigue, including myself," she said.

"I wish it would go away, but it's not gone, it's here. So we need to do the most we can."

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Canada's Shapovalov falls short with three-set loss to Medvedev in Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell short of winning his first title of the year losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 to Daniil Medvedev in the Vienna Open final on Sunday. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won 78 per cent of his first-serve points and broke on three of his nine opportunities. The 23-year-old also fired six aces but committed six double faults in the loss. Medvedev, the top seed at the tournament and No. 4 in the world, converted on five of his 11 break point chances while winning 72 per c

  • Neymar's trial on fraud and corruption concludes

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar’s trial concluded on Monday with the company that accused him of fraud and corruption reducing the prison sentence it sought for the player’s alleged involvement in irregularities related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. The trial’s conclusion came three days after Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. Brazilian company DIS continued with its charges but

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Flames shake things up as Huberdeau-Lindholm duo struggles at 5v5

    After high hopes to start the season, Flames coach Darryl Sutter appears to be splitting up Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm. At least for now.

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Canadian women sacrifice for the cause en route to Rugby World Cup semifinal

    Canada has lived up to its ranking of third in the world by making the final four at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with No. 1 England awaiting it in the semifinal this weekend. The Canadian women have got there the hard way, putting day jobs aside and fundraising to pay bills while England players are on professional contracts from the Rugby Football Union, their governing body. The Canadians say their commitment to the cause has only brought them closer, on and off the field. "A lot of th

  • Oilers' McDavid, Devils' Bratt, Wild's Fleury named NHL three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton centre Connor McDavid, New Jersey left-wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. McDavid topped the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games to lead Edmonton to a perfect week and into second place in the Pacific Division. All eight points came on goals that tied the game or gave the Oilers the lead. McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 victo