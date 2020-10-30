Primark's best-selling bar cart is back, and it's a steal

From Cosmopolitan

You can always rely on Primark to have an inexpensive version of what you're looking for. Whether that's the best winter coat, some Disney-themed decorations or some plush looking homeware.

And now, the high street shop has announced the return of their bargain bar cart, perfect for storing all your flavoured gins and cocktail-making utensils.

Back for 2020, the bar cart was a bestseller last year, and it's not hard to see why. The gold frame and glass shelves are super chic, and the double layer shelves mean there's even more space for your booze.









"LOOK WHAT’S BACK 😍" Primark wrote on Instagram. "Our new and improved bar cart has returned for at-home entertaining this season! Perfect for drinks, statement styling or displaying your fave pieces in your home. It’ll be wheeling into stores from this week and it’s a steal at only £35/€40."

The bar cart is available in a few select stores:

London – Oxford Street

Birmingham – High Street

Liverpool

Newcastle

Bristol

Cardiff

Glasgow – Argyle Street

Coventry

And that's not all: Primark is also selling a matching gold cocktail kit, which comes with a shaker, a bar spoon, a measuring cup and a strainer, for £18. The range also includes a matching wine bucket.

Even if you're unable to have people over to entertain this Christmas, you may as well have somewhere stylish to store the Baileys.

