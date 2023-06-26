Primark owner upgrades profit outlook as inflation fuels jump in revenues

Photograph: Luke MacGregor/Reuters

The owner of Primark and food brands including Twinings has upgraded its profit forecast for this year as revenues jumped thanks to inflation-fuelled price increases and as shoppers bought summer clothes.

Associated British Foods (AFB), which also ownsOvaltine as well as a sugar business, said that group sales rose by 16% to £4.7bn in the three months to 27 May. Sales at Primark were up by 13% to nearly £2bn.

The cut-price clothing retailer said that sales growth at Primark was “supported by higher average selling prices”, as retailers continue to push through price rises amid rises in production and supply chain costs.

“As well as seasonal clothing and accessories, sales in health and beauty products were particularly strong,” the company said. “Sales in our flagship city centre stores have continued to be good.”

ABF said it expected full-year adjusted operating profits to be “moderately ahead” of last year, having previously guided they would be “broadly in line” with the £1.4bn made in the previous year.

ABF added that its food business continued to perform strongly with sales in its grocery business up by 13% to £1.05bn, while its ingredients operation rose by 10% to £547m.

“We have seen strong, constant currency sales growth in grocery and ingredients largely driven by the necessary pricing actions taken earlier in the year to offset input cost increases,” the company said.

Last week, the Bank of England increased interest rates by a half point to 5% as part of its efforts to tackle high inflation.

Prices remain high and are still rising fast, adding to pressure on struggling households. Between April and May, food and drink inflation slowed from 19% to 18.3%, still among the fastest rates in decades.

ABF said its sugar business, which reported a 51% year-on-year rise in quarterly sales to £665m, is “progressing well” in the UK after it was forced to secure alternative sources of supply due to a production shortfall.

Primark, ABF’s biggest division accounting for more than 40% of revenues, is benefiting from its budget positioning and demand for new clothes as Britons plan for summer holidays.

“If the consumer is beginning to have doubts about spending, such reticence is not coming Primark’s way,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“Of course, any further deterioration in the economic backdrop could weigh further on consumer sentiment. Even so, one thing which has become apparent over recent months is the British insistence on taking holidays, as evidenced by improving airline and travel numbers, which is often accompanied by a revamp of the wardrobe.”