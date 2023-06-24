How Prigozhin's battle-hardened Wagner mercenaries launched a coup

Wagner fighters on the streets of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday

Anyone who follows Yevgeny Prigozhin’s social media channels knows that he does not exactly toe the Kremlin line.

The boss of the Wagner mercenary group is notorious for his foul-mouthed outbursts about Moscow’s handling of the war in Ukraine, accusing Vladimir Putin’s generals of being blundering “motherf----rs” who squander soldiers’ lives.

On Friday night, though, what the Kremlin normally tries to dismiss as salty rhetoric crossed the line into open rebellion.

Shortly after 10pm Russian time, a video appeared on Mr Prigozhin’s Telegram feed showing what purported to be a missile strike on a Wagner training camp.

A familiar angry voice laid the blame for the missile strike not on Kyiv, but on Mr Prigozhin’s enemies among the Russian top brass.

“They want to dissolve Wagner,” Mr Prigozhin said. “These b-----ds hit us in our rear echelon camps, and a lot of our fighters died. We will decide how to answer this.”

‘Evil’ military leadership must be stopped

The video - which featured a severed arm - remains unverified, and the Kremlin later denied carrying any such attack. But within hours, Mr Prigozhin claimed his troops had entered the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the main military command hub for the Ukraine invasion.

He then declared he would be marching on Moscow to remove Mr Putin’s defence chiefs.

“The evil that the country’s military leadership perpetuates must be stopped,” he said. “I ask you not to resist. Anyone who does will be considered a threat and destroyed. That goes for any checkpoints and aviation on our way.”

By dawn, it became increasingly apparent that this was no bluff. Videos posted on Russian Telegram channels early on Saturday showed armed men skirting Rostov-on-Don’s regional police headquarters, accompanied by armoured vehicles.

Mr Prigozhin claimed that his fighters had been hugged by state border guards as they had entered Rostov, and had also downed a military helicopter after it had opened fire on civilians. In what appeared to be a wider call to arms, he added: “Anyone who wants to join can. We need to end this mess.”

Just how many of Mr Prigozhin’s 25,000 troops were taking part in the insurrection was unclear. But already, alarm bells were ringing in the Kremlin, with armoured vehicles arriving around Moscow’s state parliament. Checkpoints were also erected on the M4 motorway which connects Rostov-on-Don to Moscow, 650 miles north.

Serious trouble afoot

Russian state TV also interrupted normal programming to reassure viewers that the video showing the alleged missile strike on the Wagner base was a fake. But with footage of the events overnight already flooding Russian social media, it was clear that the Kremlin would have to quickly acknowledge that serious trouble was afoot.

By 11am Moscow time, Mr Putin had issued a video accusing Mr Prigozhin of “armed mutiny”, adding that the rebellion risked jeopardising Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. “It is an attempt to subvert us from the inside. This is treason,” he said.

He acknowledged that rebels that taken control of military sites around Rostov, and pledged that he would “do everything to defend the country.”

Meanwhile, Mr Prigozhin was claiming that his forces had also taken control of an aerodrome outside Rostov, and that up to 70 Russian troops had defected to his side. He also said there had been skirmishes with troops remaining loyal to Moscow.

Reports on social media claimed that some Wagner troops were heading north along the M4 motorway towards Voronezh, where roadblocks have been set up.

Whether other Russian forces will now join Mr Prigozhin in his rebellion or help Mr Putin nip it in the bud remains unclear.

The 62-year-old Wagner boss is long been considered a loyal ally of the president, but has few conventional credentials as a military leader.

Cannon fodder

A former petty criminal who spent nine years in jail for theft, his entry to the Kremlin’s inner circle came by winning contracts as a government caterer, for which he earned the nicknamed “Putin’s chef”. He then set up the Wagner mercenary group, which has recruited former Russian soldiers to fight for the Kremlin’s interests in countries including Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and Sudan.

Yevgeny Prigozhin serves food to Putin in 2011

In Ukraine, its ranks have been swelled by thousands of ex-criminals, whom the Kremlin has offered pardons in exchange for service at the frontline.

While their attrition rates have been horrendous - Ukrainian forces say they are used as little more than cannon fodder - they played the main role in the savage battle for the Donbas city of Bakhmut, one of Russia’s few victories in the war so far.

That battle, though, also provided the kindling for the feuding between Mr Prigozhin and Russia’s defence ministry, whom he repeatedly accused of starving Wagner troops of munitions. Particularly in his sights are the defence minister, Sergei Shoighu, and the military’s chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, whom he has called to be prosecuted for alleged treachery.

He has always been careful never to criticise Mr Putin himself, insisting that the Russian leader’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine is purely down to bad advice from his generals.

Direct challenge to Putin

But while that may explain why he has got away with his outbursts thus far, his outright mutiny is a direct challenge to Mr Putin’s authority. The FSB, Russia’s main intelligence service, has now accused him of attempting an “armed rebellion inside Russia”, and urged his own Wagner followers to arrest him.

Western leaders are now looking on nervously at events in Russia, amid fears that it Mr Putin’s motley circle of military hardmen, ex-crooks and security apparatchiks may now be about to engage in civil war.

But Mr Prigozhin is not the only one who is sensing opportunity. For Ukraine, the looming chaos offers the perfect chance to ratchet up its counter-offensive, which has made patchy progress in its first two weeks.

The more Mr Putin and his generals now have to worry about 25,000 Wagner troops rolling into Moscow, the less time they will have to focus on directing their troops manning Russian-held lines in Ukraine.

And should some of those troops take up Mr Prigozhin’s invite to join him in his convoy to Moscow, it could lead to a collapse of the Russian lines altogether. A mutiny that started over differences about how the Kremlin could win the war may end what little chances of victory Russia still has.

