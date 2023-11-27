Priest Disciplined for Allowing Sabrina Carpenter to Film Music Video Inside Catholic Church

The pop star's visual for her hit song "Feather" caused trouble for a Brooklyn church

The Catholic Church is still reeling from Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music video.

Nearly a month since the "Nonsense" singer, 24, released the music video for her hit song “Feather” on Halloween and a Catholic bishop subsequently issued a statement denouncing the filming of part of visual in and outside of a church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, it's been revealed that a Catholic priest was stripped of his administrative duties because of the video, per The New York Times.

According to the publication, the priest was disciplined just days after Carpenter released the visual.

Two days after the release of the music video, the Diocese of Brooklyn shared a statement with the Catholic News Agency stating that Bishop Robert Brennan was "appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn.”

According to the outlet, the Diocese claimed that the Blessed Virgin Mary Church did not follow the protocol in place to approve what gets filmed on Church property, and it was Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello gave Carpenter's team permission to film the video.

The statement continued, “The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script.”

The horror-inspired visual, which has been viewed over 11 million times, features shots inside the 19th century church and Carpenter dancing around its pews and altar in a black tulle dress and veil.

During the clip, the former Disney Channel star kills and witnesses the deaths of men who treated her inappropriately by catcalling and mansplaining to her, as well as taking a photo up her skirt without her consent.

Carpenter is seemingly not in mourning as she dances around the church’s altar — decorated in memorabilia for the deceased's funerals.

According to The New York Times, Bishop Brennan "relieved" Monsignor Gigantiello of his administrative duties over the parish."



Victor Boyko/Getty Sabrina Carpenter in Paris in September 2023

In a post on the church’s Facebook page, the pastor apologized to parishoners saying that while he was approached by a crew to film the music video in September for Carpenter, his online search about the artist “did not reveal anything questionable." Because of that, he approved the project in an “effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community.”

Per the The New York Times, the pastor said in an email that he was aware there would be a funeral scene in the visual, but the final version of the visual was “not what was initially presented to me.”

The church in Brooklyn claims "a more thorough investigation will be made into the approval process in the coming weeks."

