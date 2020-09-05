Pride in the time of COVID-19: Regina celebrates with physically distanced parade

It seems to have been a summer of cancellations: festivals, parades, weddings and reunions have been scrapped because of public health restrictions, travel restrictions or logistical headaches.

Queen City Pride was no exception to this, so the Regina festival had to get creative with how to celebrate amid a pandemic.

Pride Month is June, and Regina's annual Pride Week — along with the parade that caps the event — usually happens in that month.

But the pandemic forced a change this year, so the the parade capping off the week of activities that started Aug. 30 happened Saturday, with a noon start.

Dan Shier, co-chair of Queen City Pride, said he's happy with the way the organization adapted.

"It's been really inspiring to see so many different ideas and activities come out of it despite the limits," he said. "It's given people new ways to celebrate Pride."

In order for the parade to go ahead, Shier said he and his team had to work closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The event is car-only — so no cyclists, marching bands, or walking or dancing groups.

Shier said he's been in charge of the parade for a few years now, and planning a route is always complicated. This year, the route will be expanded to give people a chance to physically distance properly, and will include Wascana Park.

"Getting to go through Wascana Park is kind of a nice new thing, because there'll be some greenery and people can sprawl out a lot more," he said.

Shier said he has wondered how many more planning years he has in him. But there's always one story, or one person who he knows is helped by the event, that makes it worthwhile, he said.

The pandemic and isolation have been especially tough on LGBTQ people, Shier said.

He cited an Egale Canada study which said "when it comes to people's mental well-being and health, there's an unfortunate bigger impact for queer and trans people."

Some people haven't been able to get the medical care they need either, Shier said.

Despite this year's challenges, he's excited for the parade and is proud of the festival the organization put on this year.