Pride Parade held in Mattagami First Nation

Mattagami First Nation held its first Pride Parade yesterday.

About 30 people took part in the parade, walking around the community before heading to the beach where a BBQ luncheon with games and activities was held by the Mattagami Health Department.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the community wasn’t able to do anything during Pride Week in June, said Coun. Jennifer Constant.

She said the community ordered Pride flags with Mattagami’s logo on them to show support and inclusivity of all their members but the flags haven’t arrived.

The Mattagami Fire Department and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service accompanied the event attendees during the parade, Constant said.

“In our community and our society, colonialism and the church have really had a detrimental impact on our society and especially our two-spirited members, ” she said. “Trying to teach people about our Ojibway ways on gender (that) are very different than mainstream society. And making people understand that it falls in line with our values.”

The event was planned by Tina Minarik and Betty Naveau, who work at the Health Department. Choose Life program also helped set up the parade and the BBQ.

Constant said the community is planning to hold the parade next year as well.

“We hope more people participate because it was a really good event,” she said.

Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com