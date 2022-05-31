Pride in London set for energetic return to the streets on historic 50th anniversary

File: Pride in London parade (PA Archive)

The organisers of Pride in London said there is huge “energy and excitement” building ahead of its historic 50th anniversary parade as Pride month kicks off in the capital.

Around 1.5 million people are expected to descend on the capital’s streets on July 2 for the parade which returns after a two year hiatus following the Covid pandemic.

The march’s route will begin at Hyde Park Corner, tracing part of the historic route from the original 1972 march.

It will come after Pride month which begins June 1 and features events celebrating the capital’s LGBT+ community.

Pride in London’s calendar of events officially kicks off on Saturday with a gig at the Royal Albert Hall, the first time the venue has hosted a specific Pride event.

Money raised from the gig, which features Calum Scott and Hayley Kiyoko, will go towards Pride in London’s Unity Fund, which has already raised £125,000 from an initial target of £75,000.

Among the causes the charitable fund has supported are House of Rainbow, which offers a safe place for LGBT people of faith, and advocacy group Black Trans Alliance.

“We’re very excited to be able to contribute, not just by putting on a big parade for Pride, but putting money towards organisations that are doing good, not just in London but further afield,” said Haven Thorn, a Pride in London spokesperson.

While there has been significant progress since 1972, the group’s volunteers say more needs to be done to eradicate homophobia and transphobia.

Among the issues the event will highlight is the need for a full conversion therapy ban for all LGBT people and for better protections for LGBT people against hate crime.

“At the core, Pride is not just a party, a celebration, it’s a protest, and with the 50-year anniversary coming up this year it’s important to acknowledge that there’s still work to be done in future for all people,” said Mr Thorn.

“Until the LGBT community are equal to our heterosexual counterparts in every way possible then there will always be a Pride”.

Volunteers with the group say there is “energy and excitement” for the “historic” parade after a two-year hiatus.

“Pride in London represents the huge span of our beautiful LGBT community,” Mr Thorn said. “Pride is a living, thriving protest in our capital city.”