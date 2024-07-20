Pride flags and hat hipsters: inside the ‘adult Disneyland’ Open shop at Royal Troon

The Shop at Royal Troon is a popular stop for visitors to The Open who come from all corners of the world - Steve Kerr/Getty Images

If fans need a breather from the actual golf there is another pastime here at Royal Troon.

In days of yore the go-to would have been to have a wee dram but we are living in different times with more families and teenagers attending The Open, so shopping is a more inclusive activity.

To quote many of our friends from across the Pond who made the trip to Scotland, “Boy, do they do sports memorabilia shopping well.”

The main shop at The Open is supermarket-like in its scale and has an efficient check-out system using signs in the style of the iconic yellow “Quiet” instead bearing the words “Next Please”.

The shops dotted around the All-England Club during The Championships sell all means of goods with Wimbledon branding including items such as aprons, tea sets, jewellery – all items one doesn’t have to be playing tennis regularly to need. Traditionally, The Open has stuck to items directly related to golf such as hats, tri-fold towels, tees, tee markers and a whole range of golf clothing.

This year what was striking was that in keeping with the R&A’s mission to broaden the appeal of golf, items have come with updates. The cuddly toys, which are always popular, come in three different varieties including a lamb to represent the surroundings in Ayrshire but the bear sporting a navy-blue hoodie 152nd Open Royal Troon branding seemed to be hopping into plenty of shopping baskets. While his companion in a pink similarly branded golf sweater was one more for the golf traditionalists.

Talk of teddy bears may seem frivolous but from a marketing point of view they are like mini ambassadors of The Open to whatever corner of the world they may find themselves. The hoodie bear was sending the clear message that this major is moving with the times.

In keeping with the theme of modernising perceptions of golf, Neil and Diane Jordan from Wisconsin were moved by the inclusion of a rainbow patterned tri-fold towel. Although it does not say it on the label, it strongly references the Pride movement.

An American visitor said the rainbow towels were 'wonderful' and lauded the 'clever merchandising' on show in the Royal Troon shop

“Oh, isn’t it wonderful that The Open have a pride towel?” said Diane. “Our son is gay and is a keen golfer but there was nothing like this when he was in high school or college, we have put two in our basket, one for him and one for us. I think it will help people at our Country Club back home talk more openly about the gay community but it is in a subtle and fun way. These folks doing the merchandising here are clever.”

Neil added: “We may never make it to another Open in Troon, that is pretty likely considering we are both in our late sixties so this is a one-off opportunity and we want to have souvenirs for our home. Folks who don’t play golf may not realise what a big part of your life it is, this trip for us to watch the best guys in the world play on the other side of the world is like when we took our kids many years ago to Disneyland. I still have a cap from St Andrews in 2000 – it is like a badge of honour, to say ‘I was there’.”

‘Hat hipster thing’

This concept of having something to show you had been at The Open in 2024 rings through and particularly around hats and caps. This was hotly debated by friends Jack and Will, both originally from Newcastle. “Mate, you look like such a first-timer at the Open with your 152nd Troon hat!” laughed Jack pointing at his friend’s pristine cap. Jack continued: “There is a hat hipster thing with lads to show where you have been or a mate has been, I’m lucky I live in the US, so I have this from the US Open in Los Angeles last year,” he said pointing proudly to show his own cap.

Will added: “It’s bragging rights. It is like the golf equivalent of football fans and the trend for jerseys from leagues abroad. It shows you know what you are talking about even if your handicap might not be the best!”

They call Disneyland “the happiest place on earth” and a lot of the adults wandering around the course and the main shop have blissed-out expressions very similar to those worn at theme parks, it is an escape from everyday life for most here and a chance to indulge in one’s passions. So, as well as a chance to grab a souvenir of a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the tills continue to ring because with this happiness comes a feeling of throwing caution to the wind when it comes to spending.