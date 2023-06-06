Pride events: Celebrate in Fort Worth with secret Weird Wednesday LGBTQ+ movie screenings

Several Pride Month events are happening in Fort Worth this June.

Pride Month is celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which was a tipping point in the gay liberation movement in the U.S., according to the Library of Congress. New York police raided the Stonewall Inn, roughing up its patrons and arresting some, which in turn sparked a series of protests by the gay community.

The Stonewall event led to “Gay Pride Day” being celebrated on the last Saturday of June, but quickly grew to encompass the whole month. In addition, back in June 2015 the Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage was legal in all 50 states.

From picnics to movie screenings, here’s where to celebrate Pride Month in Fort Worth:

Weird Wednesday Pride Month celebration

Weird Wednesday is a monthly night market and secret movie screening held at Southside Preservation Hall.

June’s theme is Pride Month with the secret movie screenings revolving around a LGBTQ+-themed film. Along with the movie, visitors can shop from 35 local vendors with food and drinks available on-site.

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: 1519 Lipscomb St.





Cost: Free

Pride movie screenings at Rooftop Cinema Club

The downtown Fort Worth rooftop theater is hosting several Pride Month screenings over June.

Patrons can check out “Mamma Mia!,” “The Birdcage” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” among others films at the theater. The next pride screening is on Thursday and last one is on June 30. Find the movie selection here.

When: June 8-30

Where: 235 Throckmorton St.

Cost: Tickets start at $19.50

Arlington Pride 2023

Arlington Pride is hosting its 2023 celebration at the Levitt Pavilion.

This year’s festivities will feature performances by RuPaul Drag Race queens — Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Symone and Kennedy Davenport. Attendees can expect live music, food and a street full of local vendors.

When: 6-11 p.m. June 10

Where: 100 W Abram St., Arlington

Cost: Free

LGBTQ Saves Youth Pride Picnic

The Fort Worth-based group LGBTQ Saves has worked for more than a decade in providing a safe and welcoming community for LGBTQ youths from 12 to 24 years old.

To celebrate Pride Month, the group is hosting its annual youth picnic at Trinity Park. Attendees can expect free food, activities, gift bags and a welcoming space for both youth and families.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 17

Where: 2401 University Dr.

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Trinity Pride Fest 2023

The annual one-day festival is back for another year of celebration.

Trinity Pride Fest is located in Magnolia Green Park and will be packed with live music and food from local eateries. Visitors can also shop from the vendor market set up around the park.