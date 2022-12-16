Pride-coloured, ‘all-inclusive’ crosswalks proposed in Peterborough County townships

Crosswalks across Peterborough County could be getting a colourful redesign thanks to a project proposed by a Lakefield student.

The student came to the county last fall with an idea: establish “all-inclusive” crosswalks by painting them with Pride colours to celebrate the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

The county was impressed with the proposal and sought to expand the idea.

“It’s something we thought we could do but we wanted to see if there’s interest on the township level as well across the county,” said Doug Saccoccia, the county’s public engineering manager.

Saccoccia and the county reached out to all eight lower-tier municipalities within the country to see if they would be interested in participating.

So far, Asphodel-Norwood, Selwyn and Douro-Dummer townships are on board with the initiative.

Locations where the rainbow crosswalks could be painted haven’t officially been determined yet. The participating crosswalks would be joint locations — county/township road intersections that share ownership between townships and Peterborough County.

“Over the winter, we’re going to be working with the student from a design perspective. It’s pretty straight forward, but we want to make sure our design is appropriate with the community,” Saccoccia said.

Once the design is complete in the spring or early summer, Saccoccia said the crosswalks will be painted during the county’s annual paving program for 2023.

“This time, instead of just painting crosswalks with two white lines, we would use the new design we’ll be developing over the winter, so we’d have different coloured crosswalks for locations,” he said.

In Selwyn Township, where the proposal has been embraced, Mayor Sherry Senis told The Examiner the request “came from a Lakefield student to provide an all-inclusive crosswalk in Lakefield, and because the main street (Queen) is owned by the county, they pursued. We, as a township, want to be inclusive, and the intersection we felt was right downtown is at Queen Street and Reid, near the post office,” said Senis, adding that the county would fund the crosswalk.

Asphodel-Norwood Township has also identified a potential crosswalk to be painted.

During a meeting in November, Asphodel-Norwood Township council voted to support the installation of an all-inclusive Pride crosswalk at the intersection of County Road 45 and Spring Street in Norwood.

While some participating townships have crosswalks in mind, Saccoccia said the county staff will have to review all proposed crosswalks from an engineering perspective before going ahead with the projects.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

