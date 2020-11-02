Pride of Britain: Taylor Swift surprises eight-year-old fan whose dad raised £500,000 for charity

Taylor Swift made a surprise virtual appearance during the Pride of Britain awards to congratulate a man who raised £500,000 for charity.

The singer took part in Sunday night’s (1 November) digital award ceremony, which celebrates everyday heroes in British society.

One of the winners was Major Chris Brannigan, who this summer took part in a 35-day, 700-mile walk from Land’s End to Edinburgh.

Brannigan was barefoot throughout the walk and raised £500,000 along the way to fund research into the rare illness affecting his eight-year-old daughter Hasti.

On Sunday, Brannigan was awarded his Pride of Britain award, with Swift recording a special message for the Major and his super-fan daughter.

“Hi Hasti and Major Chris, this is Taylor,” Swift told the family. “I just wanted to say to Major Chris that what you did fills me with so much admiration. You raised so much money and awareness for charity.”

Turning her attention to the eight-year-old, the singer continued: “And Hasti, you're amazing! You’re so courageous and so inspirational and I really hope I get to meet you someday. You are the pride of Britain.”

Describing the award as “an amazing honour”, Brannigan said that he hoped his story would highlight children with rare diseases in the UK.

“We’ve had to fight so hard to get this far and there’s lots of families that are struggling in exactly the same position and we want to give them hope,” he said.

