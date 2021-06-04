Pride 2021: What To Buy to Support of the LGBTQ+ Community

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In June, we wear rainbow. In honor of Pride, brands across the world are making it easier than ever to show love to the LGBTQ+ community this month. High-profile collaborations, artistic limited-edition capsule collections and exciting curated gift sets are being released throughout June in the worthy mission to reduce the stigma surrounding the queer community.

It can be easy enough to throw a rainbow on a product and call it a day (yes, performative rainbows are a thing), but there are a wide range of companies to support this month who are showcasing allyship by giving portions of their profits back to LGBTQ+ groups, such as GLAAD, the Trans Wellness Center, The Trevor Project and The Gay Center, among others.

Plus, these glitzy and stylish items are pieces that you’ll actually really want. We’re talking trendy Converse Chuck Taylors with limited-edition artwork; embellished Savage X Fenty lingerie sets with rainbow detailing; even a made-to-order suit from Teletubbies that you can customize with your favorite slogans and graphics.

We rounded up the best, most stylish collections to buy from this Pride month, that are all giving a portion of their proceeds to resource centers and non-profits in support of the LGBTQ+ population.

Converse Pride Chuck 70s

For Converse’s annual Pride Collection, five creatives drew inspiration from their own pride stories to dream up a graphic capsule collection of footwear, apparel and accessories that express joy and freedom.

Benefits: It Gets Better Project’s educational and storytelling initiatives on TikTok and Twitch, as well as the Ali Forney Center, BAGLY and OUT MetroWest.

Savage X Fenty Pride Bralette

Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, has unveiled a pride collection that pays homage to diversity and individuality with size-inclusive offerings ranging from thigh-high stockings to whips and robes.

Benefits: In partnership with the Clara Lionel Foundation, proceeds support organizations including GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project and the Trans Wellness Center.

Studs Smiley Bundle

Ear-piercing studio Studs, known among celeb clientele such as Zendaya, Kaia Gerber and Gwyneth Paltrow for its curated piercings and jewelry, debuts its L.A. flagship on June 9.

Benefits: The Melrose spot will mark its opening with a $20,000 donation to the Los Angeles LGBT Center in support of health and social services programs.

Levi’s Pride Liberation Trucker

Levi’s limited-edition Pride collection has one message: respect all pronouns. This statement Trucker jacket is made out of non-stretch, washed down Denim with three sets of pronouns written out over a painted rainbow background.

Benefits: Levi’s makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International which helps support their work year-round.

Happy Socks Pride Collection

Ever-colorful Happy Socks has introduced its Pride Collection, featuring four whimsical rainbow-splashed styles in kid and adult sizes.

Benefits: In addition to donating its entire Pride campaign budget to InterPride this year, the Swedish brand will also donate 10% of sales from the socks towards the organization which is dedicated to providing LGBTQ+ resources and promoting empowerment, networking and education.

Skagen Aaren Pride Three-Hand Watch

Let your rainbow and transgender flags fly with Skagen’s Aaren Pride Collection. Two limited-edition versions of the Aaren watch feature an interchangeable striped strap, and a numbered watch case back.

Benefits: Through August, Skagen will donate 10 percent of profits — and a minimum of $25,000 — to InterPride.

The Kooples Proud to Love Unisex Tee

Teaming up with French line artist Clément Legrand, The Kooples will release the Proud to Love capsule collection of unisex tees on June 5.

Benefits: Fifty percent of the profits will go to GLAAD.

Flatform Universal Rainbow Pride Tevas

The ever-popular Teva’s are made even spunkier with these platformed rainbow-striped soles that are perfect for the slew of festivals coming up. Plus, the sandal’s straps are made from recycled plastic bottles.

Benefits: The Teva Pride Collection was made in conjunction with the company’s $35,000 contribution to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Uno Play with Pride Edition

Everyone’s a winner with Uno’s Play with Pride deck, a brightly colored special edition of the 50-year old card game.

Benefits: Uno’s parent company, Mattel, will donate $50,000 to the It Gets Better project

Roxanne Assoulin Rainbow Brite Choker

Opt for some Pride-themed neck candy with Roxanne Assoulin’s Rainbow Brite enameled choker. Step it up a notch with matching stackable stretch bracelets, too.

Benefits: From June 21- 27, twenty percent of proceeds from the collection will be donated to The Gay Center.

Wunderkeks x Loveloud Pride Cookie Box

Queer-owned, Austin cookie bakery Wunderkeks partners with the Loveloud Foundation, founded by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, on a greatest hits cookie box.

Benefits: Throughout June, one dollar from every dozen sold will benefit Encircle, The Trevor Project and the Tegan and Sara Foundation

Teletubbies Love Pride Made-to-Order Suit

Nineties sensations Teletubbies have inspired a limited-edition pride collection. Based on the themes of “Big Hug Big Love” and “Teletubbies Love Pride” and the signature rainbow colors of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, the pieces run from tube socks to custom suits.

Benefits: Proceeds will benefit GLAAD programs, including initiatives to increase LGBTQ+ visibility in kids and family programming.

Coach Turnlock Clutch 20 With Rainbow Quilting

The Turnlock is inspired by a classic Coach design from the 1990s reimagined for today. Besides its colorful textured exterior, made out of buttery leather, the inside features multifunctional pockets and a slip pocket that marries style with function.

Benefits: The Coach Foundation has made donations to its longstanding partner, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Albert Kennedy Trust, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers, all organizations dedicated to empowering and ensuring the safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

Temple St. Clair Rainbow Angel Pendant

Crafted in 18k gold and sapphires, Temple St. Clair’s cherubic Rainbow Angel pendants come in four sizes.

Benefits: Through August, Temple St. Clair will donate 30 percent of proceeds to The Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation’s largest and oldest organization supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

With Love Darling Equality Heart Hoop Earrings

For Pride month, sustainable jewelry brand With Love Darling is doing its part supporting the LGBTQ+ community with its Global Goals #5, Equality collection, including the Equality Heart Hoop earrings available in silver or gold plating.

Benefits: Throughout June, 10% of proceeds from the collection will go towards The Trevor Project.

