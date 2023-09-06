Prickly critter looks like it’s playing air guitar in adorable Alaska video. ‘Rock on’

A prickly creature was captured snacking, scratching its belly and hanging out with its mom in a national park in Alaska. Or is it really practicing some guitar moves?

The adorable video shows the porcupette — or baby porcupine — standing up to scratch furiously at its belly. The porcupette scratches so adamantly its little incisor teeth start to peek out, the video posted Sept. 5 shows.

NPS Video: A porcupette stands upright to scratch its belly. Its incisor teeth visible while it scratches. Eventually it lands and rejoins its mother walking through green vegetation. — Glacier Bay NP (@GlacierBayNPS) September 5, 2023

The video was captured in Glacier Bay National Park, though officials didn’t say when the video was taken.

The way the porcupette moves its arm looks almost as if it’s playing an air guitar, The Houston Museum of Natural Science pointed out. The account edited a guitar riff over the video and posted it in the comments.

“Rock on little porcupette!” Glacier Bay National Park officials commented on the video.

Rock on little porcupette! — Glacier Bay NP (@GlacierBayNPS) September 6, 2023

“Yes, a baby porcupine is called a porcupette,” officials said in the Sept. 5 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “No, they can’t shoot their quills. Yes, porcupettes are born with soft quills that harden several hours after being born.”

Once the porcupette finishes scratching the itch on its belly, it scurries back through the vegetation to catch up to its mom, the video shows.

