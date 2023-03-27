Pricey 2-foot long burger tops list of food offerings at Texas Rangers games this season

As the Texas Rangers wind up for the new season, look for the massive 2-foot long “boomstick burger” at the Texas 24” stand in section 132 at Globe Life Field.

Thursday is opening day for the Rangers, where they’ll face off against the Philadelphia Phillies at 3:05 p.m. As of Monday, around 1,000 tickets are still available for those wanting to catch the Rangers season and home opener.

Rangers staff and their concession company, Delaware North, were on hand Monday to introduce six new food items making their way to hungry fans this season. Each item will be available at all 81 Rangers home games.

“What do people like when they come to a ballpark? They like hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, pizza, popcorn, those type of items,” said Casey Rapp, Delaware North’s general manager at Globe Life Field. “So, it’s how do you make a play on those and make it interesting where people want to try it.”

From a big burger to a pizza hot dog, here are the new food creations fans can try this season at the ol’ ballpark.

The Boomstick Burger

If the name “Boomstick” sounds familiar to fans, that’s because its a new play on the 2-foot long hot dog first introduced to fans during the 2012 season.

Swapping out the hot dog, the “Boomstick Burger” is a 2-foot long Nolan Ryan beef patty topped with chili, nacho cheese, jalapenos and fried onion rings on a brioche bun. The Rangers stress the burger is designed to feed up to four people, but those are only suggestions, Rapp said.

Available at: Texas 24” stand at section 132

Cost: $34.99

Combining tender Texas brisket and a buttery croissant makes this savory ballpark dish.

Brisket Croissant

This smokehouse breakfast combo combines two things that are already good by themselves and mixes them together: brisket and a croissant.

The brisket croissant is made with beef brisket that’s been hand-rolled between layers of buttery croissant dough, baked unto golden brown and topped with a Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce donut-style glaze. Texas brisket and a buttery croissant go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Available at: Sweet Baby Ray’s stand at sections 3, 121 and 230.

Cost: $9.99

Corn ribs are a healthier barbecue option for Texas Rangers fans.

Corn Ribs

For those looking for a more vegetable friendly style of barbecue, corn ribs are here to stay.

A cooked corncob is split into sections resembling ribs and then tossed with spicy lime crema, topped with cotija cheese and tajin seasoning. The item is akin to an elote street corn version of barbecue ribs.

Avaiable at: Concession locations at sections 3, 121 and 230.

Cost: $9.99

A pretzel is coated with Flamin Hot Cheetos dust and crushed pieces to create this item.

Flamin Hot Cheetos Pretzel

This item combines two fan-favorite snacks together to make a soft and spicy mix.

A sourdough pretzel is dipped in Flamin Hot Cheetos dust and then coated in crushed Flamin Hot Cheetos pieces. Forget a salt or sugar pretzel, this item is bringing the heat to Rangers fans this season.

Available at: Concession locations at section 3, 12, 121, 208 and 233.

Cost: $8.99

This “Pizza Dawwg” takes the best of both worlds and combines a pizza with a hot dog.

Pizza Dawwg

A “pizza dawwg” is just as the name describes, a hot dog topped with pizza toppings.

An all-beef Angus hot dog is topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, and baked to savory completion. Hot dogs are always a ballpark staple for fans, but now they have another cheesy option when it comes to franks.

Available at: Concession locations at sections 3, 133 and 214.

Cost: $11.99

The PLT may be a vegan play on the classic BLT sandwich, but its still a light and tasty option for fans.

The PLT Sandwich

This new item is a vegan-twist on a classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

A balsmaic-glazed grilled portabella mushroom is topped with lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo and served on fresh-baked vegan bread. The portabella may be a substitute for bacon, but the sandwich is still a flavorful and hearty option.