PriceSmart's (NASDAQ:PSMT) investors will be pleased with their 26% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) share price is up 24% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 10% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 6.7% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

PriceSmart was able to grow EPS by 16% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 24% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PriceSmart shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

