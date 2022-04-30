Price's health, youth development are big off-season storylines for Habs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carey Price
    Carey Price
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jeff Gorton
    American ice hockey executive

BROSSARD, Que. — The health of star goaltender Carey Price and the development of their youthful core will be key storylines after a whirlwind of a season for the Montreal Canadiens.

The Habs navigated through one of the worst campaigns in their history, going from Stanley Cup finalists in 2020-21 to a 32nd, and dead last, finish in 2021-22.

At the start of the season, the Canadiens had Dominique Ducharme as head coach and Marc Bergevin as general manager. By season’s end, those two were gone as part of a sweeping overhaul in the front office and behind the bench.

Kent Hughes became GM, team owner Geoff Molson brought on Jeff Gorton as vice president of hockey operations and Martin St. Louis joined as interim head coach.

The ship still sank to the bottom of the ocean, and the on-ice issues could bleed into next season. Before a 10-2 rout of the first-place Florida to close the campaign, the Habs were in the midst of a nine-game losing skid.

Price started that final game to pick up his only win of a tumultuous season.

After helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021, the 34-year-old Price underwent knee surgery last summer. He suffered numerous setbacks in returning to the game.

The Vezina and Hart Trophy winner in 2015 also sought help from the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program in October for substance abuse.

Despite the setbacks, Price returned to play five games in 2021-22. He has been nominated for this year's Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.''

Still, his future as a consistent starter remains in doubt.

“My honest opinion is no. I don't believe that in the current state it would be sustainable for a whole season,” Price said. “So in that regard, I have a lot of question marks and fortunately for me, I got a lot of time over the summer to prepare.”

The goaltender added he will be seeking a second opinion on his knee, which has still been swelling after games. When asked if another procedure was a possibility, Price said: “it’s on the table.”

The 34-year-old added that he prepared for the season finale as if it was his last game.

"The whole day, it was just an exceptional day for myself," he said. "I had a great sleep, it was just an A-plus day. If it is it, that would be a great way to do it."

Hughes said that Price will go through his exit medicals, then they will sit down with the doctors to try to get a clearer perspective on what Price can achieve going forward.

“At the end of the day, what we're hoping to get is clarity,” Hughes said. “Is this an injury that Carey is going to be able to recover from and return to true form or not?”

“Whether this is an injury that prevents him from ever being able to play again, I don’t think we have that answer and to tell you that that answer comes from a medical procedure or an imaging or any of that, I think we’re not at that point right now.”

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Despite the rough end to the season, St. Louis instilled a different mentality from the bench as the Canadiens turned their eye towards youth development influenced by Hughes and Gorton.

“Are we behind? We’ll see,” Hughes said about bad performances leading into next season. “We’ll get younger. We saw (Justin) Barron, (Jordan) Harris, (Kaiden) Guhle is coming, (Jan) Mysak is coming, (Arber) Xhekaj is coming, so there will be a certain youth.

"The objective for us will always be to build a team capable of winning year-to-year. That’s our main objective and the decisions we need to make in the summer will be based on that."

With a young blue line a possible Jeff Petry trade is still looming. Hughes said that if he off-loaded Petry he would try to bring on another veteran defenceman.

“That would certainly be an objective for us," Hughes said. "Our priority will be to place our young guys in the right environment to develop. So to come into training camp by having three rookies in the lineup for 82 games, we won’t take that risk."

Hughes said Petry would only be traded if the offer made sense to the Canadiens, but the defenceman said he would take some time to reflect on his future as a Hab.

"I don't want to close the door and automatically say that this is the last time that I'm here," he said.

With the highest odds at the first overall pick and possibly centreman Shane Knight, Hughes said his biggest priority at the moment was the 2022 NHL Draft. The Habs GM also added that the centre line would be an area of interest.

“We’ll keep looking at options to keep improving,” Hughes said. “I’ve always said as a agent that it’s tough to find a centreman so we’ll see who isn’t signed for next year.”

“There is also the draft. If we draft a centreman it can change things.”

A NEW CAPTAIN

The Canadiens were without captain Shea Weber for the entirety of the season. The defenceman did not speak in the Candaiens end-of-season availability, but Hughes said that his situation is “complex” for league and insurance reasons.

"Since I arrived in January, the understanding was that Shea was not playing this season no matter what," Hughes said. "From an injury standpoint he needed time to recover. I think it's highly unlikely that Shea is going to be physically capable of playing again."

Montreal may have a new captain by the fall. Hughes said that a decision will be influenced on what the roster will look like next fall.

"I think we have a lot of guys that took strides as leaders and we’re going to need that going forward," added Brendan Gallagher. "You need leaders, you need a captain if you’re going to win. I think it’s important to have those steps in your locker room."

Despite his young age, Nick Suzuki said he would welcome the idea of becoming the Canadiens' captain.

“I think, for me, I want to take a leadership role. I have tried to do a good job ever since I came to this organization,” said Nick Suzuki. “Obviously we have a lot of good candidates to be the next captain, older guys that have been through a lot, but for me I don’t really control any of that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.

Tristan D'Amours, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.