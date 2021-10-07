Price's decision to enter NHL/NHLPA assistance program supported by family, team

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily entered the NHL and NHL Players' Association's joint assistance program on Thursday, and his decision was supported by family, former teammates and others in the NHL.

Here is a look at some of the reaction to Price's decision:

"(It's) the elephant in the room sometimes. We don't say anything and it's very personal.

"I salute (them for seeking help) and I'm glad they did. If there's other players in the NHL who have different issues, whatever that is, I think the NHL and NHLPA are really looking at the well-being of their players."

-- Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin on Price and forward Jonathan Drouin, who said he sought help to deal with anxiety and insomnia last season.





"No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better.

"Carey's showing up for himself and our family and making the best possible decision for us."

-- Price's wife, Angela Price, on her Instagram account.





"The amount of people this will impact and help by a guy of this magnitude coming out and saying he needs help will be astronomical. One of the best teammates and people I have ever played with."

-- Former Montreal Canadiens forward Dale Weise.





"Our responsibility now is that Carey Price is looked at as a courageous leader. He's got a challenge that he's dealing with, and because of what he does for a living, it's public.

"The kid with the Carey Price jersey, we still want him wearing it the next day. That's the goal. It's not bad, it's not a stigma and I'm happy he's getting help."

-- Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice.

"I think we all feel for him and his family and wish him nothing but the best. As much as we compete, in many ways we can all relate to the struggles at times and the difficulties, in life and in the game, and the ups and downs we face as human beings.

"I've had the opportunity to play with him a couple of times. Such a great person, obviously a world-class netminder and we wish him nothing but the best and to continue to make strides for himself."

-- Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares





"Extremely proud of Carey Price. I hope more players feel safer to get help. I thank everyone on here that is showing Carey love and support. That’s how we will create change."

-- Former NHL goaltender Corey Hirsch, on his Twitter account.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press