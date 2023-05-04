'Priceless' loss of dignity: Traveler lost independence when airline damaged wheelchair

Emily Voorde was almost home when she realized her trip had not gone smoothly.

"As we were deplaning, the gate agent that was helping with the aisle chair process was like, 'something seems not right with your chair.' He was just softening the blow," Voorde told USA TODAY.

She'd been flying back to South Bend, Indiana, from Denver via Chicago on United Airlines and United Express and was on the final leg of her Feb. 17 trip when the damage occurred.

When Voorde got off the plane in South Bend, it was immediately clear something was wrong with her wheelchair.

"It was visibly damaged," she said. "The axle was bent, and the wheel wouldn't have rolled."

Voorde, 30, who has osteogenesis imperfecta, relies on her wheelchair to get around and said the airport and airline workers in South Bend immediately went into triage mode when they realized her wheelchair arrived broken.

"The gate agents and the people at the South Bend airport were incredible," she said, although the situation was still extremely frustrating.

"They ended up bringing an airport wheelchair, like a standard hospital-esque chair that I was able to transfer into," Voorde said. "They helped me take my bags. They took me, (and) that was a chair I wasn't able to operate independently, so you're very much at other people's mercy."

Emily Voorde in her wheelchair.

Even though she can drive herself, Voorde wound up needing to get her mother to pick her up at the airport because she did not have the same level of independence with the airport loaner chair.

"I brought it home for the night until I pulled my backup out of storage," Voorde said. "It literally didn't fit through the doorway in the restroom in my house.”

Still, Voorde counts herself lucky for having a secondary wheelchair on hand, though she said that it doesn't fit her as well and is harder to operate than the regular chair that was damaged.

For now, Voorde is working with Global Repair Group, a contractor many airlines partner with to handle mobility device damages.

"They reached out within a few days, which again, it’s like, that's a long time if you don't have other alternatives," she said.

United Airlines said in a statement that it is working with Voorde to get her chair replaced.

"We know that special items like wheelchairs are essential for customers and we're sorry this incident occurred. We have apologized to Ms. Voorde for her experience and remain in touch; we provided a temporary wheelchair upon her arrival and later let her know we plan to cover the costs of a replacement wheelchair," the statement said. "We continue to focus on ensuring safe transport of wheelchairs and other mobility devices."

Voorde said she heard from Global Repair Group on May 2 and that they don't expect to be able to provide her with a replacement wheelchair until Sept. 1, meaning she'll be without her regular wheelchair for more than six months.

"Absolutely unacceptable," she said. "I don’t know if supply chain or labor issues have anything to do with it. Who knows."

Voorde, however, said airlines need to do more to hold their employees accountable when damages like these occur because they have such an outsize impact on the lives of the affected passengers.

"The loss of dignity is the priceless aspect of it," she said. "What would really make me whole and give me peace is if there was some assurance that this would stop happening to whatever it is, 27 people per day across the country."

How common is mobility equipment damage in air travel?

According to the Department of Transportation, airlines "mishandle" on average about 1.5% of the mobility equipment they transport.

This year, USA TODAY wants to highlight what those figures mean for travelers with disabilities. We're looking to track these incidents throughout 2023 with the goal of bringing light to an all-too-common problem.

