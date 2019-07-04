Price working towards four-wheel Dakar campaign

The KTM star has already began the transition from two wheels to four, having made a number of starts in the car category at the Finke Desert Race over recent years, as well as appearances in both the Stadium Super Trucks and the Supercars-run SuperUtes series.

He even went heartbreakingly close to winning this year's Finke in his Red Bull-backed Trophy Truck, a mechanical problem on the return leg robbing him of victory.

Having battled through multiple fitness problems throughout his bike career, including a broken scaphoid that plagued his successful Dakar campaign back in January, Price predicts he only has five to eight years left as a top-level rider.

However, he reckons a move to the cars category could prolong his Dakar career until he is 60.

"Yeah 100 per cent," he told Motorsport.com when asked if his plan was to contest Dakar in a car in the future.

"That's what we're trying to chase and run with.

