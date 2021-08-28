Price scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (59-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-48, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-10, 4.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -261, Rockies +216; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 42-22 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .423 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .539 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rockies are 16-47 on the road. Colorado has a collective .251 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .274.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Freeland recorded his fifth victory and Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Andre Jackson registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs and is slugging .539.

C.J. Cron is second on the Rockies with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .531.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .204 batting average, 2.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Trevor Story: (leg), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press