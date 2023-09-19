The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Reveals How Bob Barker's Calm 'Demeanor' Inspired His Approach to Hosting

Carey reflected on what made Barker a special presence onscreen, saying of the late game show host: "He was so good at relating to people and getting them to be relaxed and be themselves"

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Drew Carey and Bob Barker on 'The Price Is Right' for an episode dedicated to Barker's 90th birthday

Bob Barker left an impression on many people before he died, including his The Price Is Right successor, Drew Carey.

Carey, who took over hosting the long-running game show in 2007, gave a nod to the late game show host's confident manner on-camera and his special way with contestants during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"He was so good at this," Carey, 65, said of his predecessor. "On The Price Is Right stage, he was so good at relating to people and getting them to be relaxed and be themselves. You watch his demeanor and his attitude. He never seemed stressed."



Related: Drew Carey Pays Tribute to Predecessor Bob Barker: 'I Will Carry His Memory in My Heart Forever'

Watching Barker's demeanor ultimately helped Carey with his own hosting duties, he told ET.

"I've learned to relax while I'm onstage and not be so uptight about what's going on. I just have to own the show and make it like my living room, because he was so comfortable in front of a camera," he explained, later adding, "He always seemed in control [like] everything's going to be fine. I don't always think like that! But I can fake it through an hour."

Jesse Grant/WireImage Former 'Price is Right' host Bob Barker during the game show's 34th season premiere in Los Angeles, California.

Barker died on August 26, 2023, at age 99 in his Hollywood Hills home as a result of Alzheimer's Disease, according to his death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

He left behind a considerable legacy. As the longest-running game show host of the longest-running game show in U.S. history, the TV star was a pop culture fixture and familiar face to generations of viewers.

Related: Bob Barker Remembered as a 'Legend' and 'Master of the Game' in Heartfelt 'Price Is Right' Primetime Tribute

Barker will also be remembered in the years for his adamant support of animal rights, from his unique sign-off message at the end of The Price Is Right, reminding viewers to get their pets spayed and neutered to his work through his organizations.

Story continues

"He liked the idea that people found joy in watching these shows," Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet told PEOPLE in August. "He used to receive letters from some of them saying, 'We try to schedule our classes so that we can watch the show.'"

"But the thing I think he'd like to be remembered for most of all would be his work for animals," she adds. "He changed America and maybe some other countries. He educated people and raised their awareness so that they started asking questions. His message, I think, brought that home."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Bob Barker (L) and Drew Carey on the set of 'The Price Is Right'

Related: Remembering Bob Barker's Life in Photos

This isn't the first time that Carey has spoken out and honored Barker's legacy. Following his death in August, the comedian posted a touching tribute on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Very sad day for The Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," he wrote. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever," Carey wrote, adding the hashtag #RIPBobBarker."



He concluded his tribute with a simple, "We love you ❤️."

Related: 'The Price Is' 'Right' Host Drew Carey Knew He 'Could Never Be Bob Barker and Didn't Want to Try'

Carey also hosted a special tribute episode on CBS that honored Barker. During the hour-long special, Carey spoke fondly about the late host.

“Bob had an incredible 50 year career in television, something that will never be duplicated again. Thanks to Bob, The Price Is Right became part of the American fabric, a multi-generational legacy of viewers who loved him along with the shared experience of watching the show with their grandparents, kids, or when they were home sick from school – a bond that lasts to this very day," he said.

He added, “You know, I mentioned the word 'legend' earlier and how that word gets thrown around all too much these days. It couldn't be more appropriate when you think about Bob’s time on The Price Is Right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Price Is Right airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings) and The Price Is Right at Night premieres Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.