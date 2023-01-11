Price Point: How much house does $310,000 get in the Triangle today?
Thinking about buying a home in the Triangle? “Price Point” is a new N&O column aimed at offering a quick snapshot of the market, and what buyers can get depending on their location and budget.
Every week, we will write about three houses on the market that are roughly the same price but located in different parts of the Triangle.
The goal is to give buyers a rough barometer of where the market is at after two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices. It will also highlight how prices — and what you get for the money — can vary greatly across the region’s submarkets.
This week, the number is $310,000, and the homes are in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. The options vary pretty dramatically.
4216 Loon Lane, Raleigh, 27616
Sold: $309,000 on Jan. 1
A Victorian-style house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, on a .17-acre lot
The house is on a corner lot in the Mallard Crossing neighborhood, two miles to 1-540 and four miles to Buffaloe Road Athletic Park. It’s about a 10 minute drive north of Knightdale and a 20 minute drive east of downtown Raleigh.
The house includes a front porch, a back deck, screened porch and koi pond. It also features new exterior and interior paint, new carpet and refinished hardwood floors.
Size: 1,581 square feet
Year built: 1990
Price per square foot: $195
HOA fees: $41 per month
Taxes: $1,333 (estimated)
Listed by: Donald Carter, The Carter Brokerage Firm
5801 Hadrian Dr, Durham 27703
Sold: $310,000 on Jan. 3
A ranch home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, on a .33-acre lot
This house is on a corner lot, less than a mile east of Ridgewood neighborhood. It’s about a 15 minute drive to downtown Durham and 17 minute drive to Research Triangle Park.
The house includes a primary suite with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings in the living/dining area, attached garage, and an updated eat-in kitchen.
Size: 1,393 square feet
Year built: 1990
Price per square foot: $223
HOA fees: None
Taxes: $1,394 (estimated)
Listed by: Pauline Salerno, Nest Realty
309 Severin Street, Chapel Hill, 27516
Sold: $290,000 on Jan. 6
A brick ranch home with three bedrooms and one bathroom, on a .33-acre lot
This house is on a dead-end street near the Colonial Heights neighborhood. It’s about a six minute drive to downtown Chapel Hill and 24 minutes to Research Triangle Park. The house includes a fenced yard and is “ready to renovate,” according to the listing.
Size: 1,512 square feet
Year built: 1956
Price per square foot: $192
HOA fees: None
Taxes: $4,168 (estimated)
Listed by: Steven T Koleno, Beycome Brokerage Realty