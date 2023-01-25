Price Point: What does $410,000 get in Triangle’s housing market today?

In this week’s Price Point, we looked at homes that sold recently for around $410,000, and found homes in Clayton, Raleigh and Durham. Warning: The option in downtown Raleigh may shock some for how little you get.

137 Curling Creek Dr #293, Clayton 27527

Sold: $409,900 on Jan. 17

New single-family home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms on a .15-acre lot

The house is in the Copper Ridge subdivision of Flowers Plantation, a 3,000-acre planned community east of Clayton. It runs along NC 42 and is about a 25 minute drive southeast of downtown Raleigh.

The new build includes a private study, open great room and upgraded kitchen options such as quartz countertops and farm sink. It also features a second-level owners suite, a garden tub, dual vanities and a walk-in closet.

Size: 2,539 square feet

Year built: 2022

Price per square foot: $161

HOA fees: $253 quarterly

Taxes: Unavailable

Listed by: Adam Martin, TLS Realty

Price Point

Thinking about buying a home in the Triangle? “Price Point” is a new N&O column aimed at offering a quick snapshot of the market, and what buyers can get depending on their location and budget. Every week, we will tell you about three houses on the market that are roughly the same price but located in different parts of the Triangle. The goal is to give buyers a rough barometer of where the market is at after two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices. It will also highlight how prices — and what you get for the money — can vary greatly across the region.

625 Glascock St, Raleigh 27604

Sold: $400,000 on Jan. 17

A single-family home with two bedrooms and one bathroom on a .2-acre lot

This house is in the Heritage Heights neighborhood in downtown Raleigh. It’s within walking distance to Brookside Market and Oakwood Dog Park, and a five-minute drive from the center of downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville and Wilmington Streets.

Built in 1951, the 750-square-foot house was advertised as a complete “teardown.” It’s on a “fantastic lot in a great area,” the listing noted.

Size: 750 square feet

Year built: 1951

Price per square foot: $533

HOA fees: None

Taxes: $1,478 (estimated)

Listed by: Missy Farrell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU

1205 Willowcrest Rd, Durham 27703

Sold: $405,000 on Jan. 17

Single-family home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms on a .19-acre lot

This house, in the Ashton Hall neighborhood of Durham, is a 13-minute drive southeast from the center of Durham, and a 12-minute drive to Research Triangle Park.

Built in 2012, the house includes granite counter tops, updated appliances and new luxury vinyl flooring. It also features additional large bedrooms on second floor with loft. Amenities include access to community pool and tennis courts.

Size: 2,438 square feet

Year built: 2012

Price per square foot: $175

HOA fees: $60 monthly

Taxes: $3,450 (estimated)

Listed by: Tuan Nguyen, Golden Realty