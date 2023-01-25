Price Point: What does $410,000 get in Triangle’s housing market today?
In this week’s Price Point, we looked at homes that sold recently for around $410,000, and found homes in Clayton, Raleigh and Durham. Warning: The option in downtown Raleigh may shock some for how little you get.
137 Curling Creek Drive #293, Clayton 27527
Sold: $409,900 on Jan. 17
New single-family home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms on a .15-acre lot
The house is in the Copper Ridge subdivision of Flowers Plantation, a 3,000-acre planned community east of Clayton. It runs along NC 42 and is about a 25 minute drive southeast of downtown Raleigh.
The new build includes a private study, open great room and upgraded kitchen options such as quartz countertops and farm sink. It also features a second-level owners suite, a garden tub, dual vanities and a walk-in closet.
Size: 2,539 square feet
Year built: 2022
Price per square foot: $161
HOA fees: $253 quarterly
Taxes: Unavailable
Listed by: Adam Martin, TLS Realty
Price Point
Thinking about buying a home in the Triangle? “Price Point” is a new N&O column aimed at offering a quick snapshot of the market, and what buyers can get depending on their location and budget. Every week, we will tell you about three houses on the market that are roughly the same price but located in different parts of the Triangle. The goal is to give buyers a rough barometer of where the market is at after two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices. It will also highlight how prices — and what you get for the money — can vary greatly across the region.
625 Glascock St., Raleigh 27604
Sold: $400,000 on Jan. 17
A single-family home with two bedrooms and one bathroom on a .2-acre lot
This house is in the Heritage Heights neighborhood in downtown Raleigh. It’s within walking distance to Brookside Market and Oakwood Dog Park, and a five-minute drive from the center of downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville and Wilmington Streets.
Built in 1951, the 750-square-foot house was advertised as a complete “teardown.” It’s on a “fantastic lot in a great area,” the listing noted.
Size: 750 square feet
Year built: 1951
Price per square foot: $533
HOA fees: None
Taxes: $1,478 (estimated)
Listed by: Missy Farrell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU
1205 Willowcrest Road, Durham 27703
Sold: $405,000 on Jan. 17
Single-family home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms on a .19-acre lot
This house, in the Ashton Hall neighborhood of Durham, is a 13-minute drive southeast from the center of Durham, and a 12-minute drive to Research Triangle Park.
Built in 2012, the house includes granite counter tops, updated appliances and new luxury vinyl flooring. It also features additional large bedrooms on second floor with loft. Amenities include access to community pool and tennis courts.
Size: 2,438 square feet
Year built: 2012
Price per square foot: $175
HOA fees: $60 monthly
Taxes: $3,450 (estimated)
Listed by: Tuan Nguyen, Golden Realty