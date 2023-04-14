Tesco, Asda, and Sainsbury’s milk prices compared, as shoppers see first price cut since 2020

The price of milk is falling, which could signal a general drop in food prices is imminent (Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

How much is the price of a pint of milk?

Politicians are often asked this cheeky question in interviews, supposedly to test their knowledge of the real world. But these days, thanks to inflation, the answer is constantly changing.

For the first time since May 2020, Tesco has cut the price of its milk, indicating that price rises for a weekly shop could be about to lessen.

On Wednesday (April 13), Britain’s largest supermarket said it would reduce its four-pint bottle from £1.65 to £1.55.

A pint will drop by 5p, to 90p, while two pints will be cut by the same amount, to £1.25.

Tesco said its costs for buying milk had fallen so it had decided to “pass that reduction on to customers”.

The retailer is also said to be “locking in” the prices of more than 1,000 everyday products until July 5, such as Yorkshire Tea, chips, and Shredded Wheat.

Here’s what you need to know about the price of milk.

Why have milk prices been rising?

Oil and gas have been in greater demand as life returned to normal post-Covid, and then the war in Ukraine affected supply from Russia, putting further pressure on prices.

Recently, the price of a weekly shop for households has been rising, with latest official figures showing food inflation had increased by 18.2 per cent to February, the highest since 1978, which is also due to supply issues for varying reasons.

[There’s] some light at the end of the inflationary tunnel for consumers

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell

Milk itself has risen by 43 per cent on average from February 2022 to February this year, alongside other staples, such as cheese and eggs, which have surged in cost and squeezed household budgets.

Speaking to the BBC, Jason Tarry, Tesco’s UK and Ireland boss, said the supermarket’s cuts to milk prices would “not affect” the price it pays to its farmers.

“We’ve seen some cost-price deflation for milk across the market in recent times and we want to take this opportunity to pass that reduction on to customers,” he said.

Story continues

How much does milk cost?

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, told the BBC that, while the cut in price was only to a single product, the decision by Tesco was “some light at the end of the inflationary tunnel for consumers”.

“It also suggests that the UK’s fiercely competitive supermarket sector isn’t simply going to cash in on profits as wholesale costs fall, because there’s always a competitor waiting in the wings to do some undercutting,” he added.

Other big supermarkets, such as Tesco, Asda, and Sainsbury’s, must continually monitor their prices, as they face intense competition from discount retailers Aldi and Lidl.

Here’s the current price of a four-pint bottle of milk in all the major supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s

A four-pint bottle of milk from Sainsbury’s costs £1.55.

Tesco

A four-pint bottle of milk from Tesco costs £1.55.

Asda

A four-pint bottle of milk from Asda costs £1.65.

Aldi

A four-pint bottle of milk from Aldi costs £1.65.

Waitrose

A four-pint bottle of milk from Waitrose costs £1.70.

Iceland

A four-pint bottle of milk from Waitrose costs £1.65.