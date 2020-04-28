‘Price Is Right’ contestant tries to win back ex with hilarious shoutout: 'I still love you'

Love was in the air on Monday’s The Price Is Right. A contestant by the name of Paris Paul used his 15 minutes of fame to try and rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

After missing out on winning a car during the game Switcharoo, Paris hoped to win back his girlfriend with an incredibly romantic gesture. So during the Showcase Showdown Wheel spin, he shouted into host Drew Carey’s mic, “Hi to my ex-girlfriend. I still love you, and let's give it another shot!” He then let out an enthusiastic “Woo!”

Drew couldn’t help but support the romantic gesture, especially after Paris’s spun 90 cents. “She's got to love you now,” exclaimed Drews, “You’re dope to dump this guy, he just spun a 90 or the Wheel.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Drew wasn’t the only person rooting for Paris, as many fans took to Twitter to show their support.

Paris on #PriceIsRight, I hope your ex girlfriend gets back together with you after that over the top performance! — Hulser (@_Hulser) April 27, 2020

#priceisright good luck Paris hope your ex girlfriend was watching! — Christopher Reilly (@reillycj) April 27, 2020

This guy named "Paris" on the Price is Right just gave a shout-out to his ex saying "I still love you and we should give it another shot". Is this my new favorite show? — LeAnn Mitan (@MitanLeann) April 27, 2020

Respect to the guy on The Price Is Right this morning who used his shout-out while spinning the wheel to tell his ex he still loves her...



Shooters shoot 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Patrick Suttie (@realPatSuttie) April 27, 2020

shout out to paris on the price is right for shouting out his ex and telling her he still loves her and wants to give it another go #SheBlockedYouDidntShe — V (@vnogueira09) April 27, 2020

the panicked, greasy guy on the price is right telling his ex-gf he still loves her, and that they should get back together is a metaphor for us all. for us all. — Wyoming Hippie (@wyominghippie1) April 27, 2020

This guy just shot his shot with her ex girlfriend on the price is right and I for one am LIVING for it — steph✨ (@stephclairemac) April 27, 2020

This dude on the price is right just gave a shoutout to his ex girlfriend “I still love you, let’s give this another shot” ... Balls — kali (@kaybaaybay) April 27, 2020

This man on The Price Is Right just shouted out his ex girlfriend. I’m losing my mind — carolyn (@CarolynTheKiddo) April 27, 2020

PARIS SAID HI TO HIS EX GF AND SAID THEY SHOULD GIVE IT ANOTHER SHOT. WHAT!! @priceisright #priceisright — MRSA (@grey2911) April 27, 2020

Despite spinning an impressive 90 cents on the Wheel, Paris did not advance to the Showcase Showdown because another contestant spun $1. To make matters worse, it also looks like things didn’t work out with his ex-girlfriend. He replied to a supportive tweet, writing, “Thanks. She doesn’t want to see me but I think it’s just cuzza the rona. Will keep you posted.”

Story continues

The Price Is Right airs weekdays, check your local listings for specific time.

See why 'The Last Dance' viewers can't get enough of Carmen Electra:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.