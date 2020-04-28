‘Price Is Right’ contestant tries to win back ex with hilarious shoutout: 'I still love you'

George BackProducer, Yahoo Entertainment
Yahoo Entertainment

Love was in the air on Monday’s The Price Is Right. A contestant by the name of Paris Paul used his 15 minutes of fame to try and rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

After missing out on winning a car during the game Switcharoo, Paris hoped to win back his girlfriend with an incredibly romantic gesture. So during the Showcase Showdown Wheel spin, he shouted into host Drew Carey’s mic, “Hi to my ex-girlfriend. I still love you, and let's give it another shot!” He then let out an enthusiastic “Woo!”

Drew couldn’t help but support the romantic gesture, especially after Paris’s spun 90 cents. “She's got to love you now,” exclaimed Drews, “You’re dope to dump this guy, he just spun a 90 or the Wheel.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Drew wasn’t the only person rooting for Paris, as many fans took to Twitter to show their support.

Despite spinning an impressive 90 cents on the Wheel, Paris did not advance to the Showcase Showdown because another contestant spun $1. To make matters worse, it also looks like things didn’t work out with his ex-girlfriend. He replied to a supportive tweet, writing, “Thanks. She doesn’t want to see me but I think it’s just cuzza the rona. Will keep you posted.”

The Price Is Right airs weekdays, check your local listings for specific time.

See why 'The Last Dance' viewers can't get enough of Carmen Electra:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

What to Read Next