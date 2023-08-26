The Price Is Right host Drew Carey honors Bob Barker: 'I will carry his memory in my heart forever'

Got a happy memory of Bob Barker? Come on down!

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey honored his beloved predecessor of the long-running game show after Barker's death at the age of 99.

"Very sad day for The Price Is Right family and animal lovers all over the world," wrote Carey, who took over The Price Is Right hosting duties in October 2007 following Barker's retirement at 83.

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

Barker died of natural causes in his Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, Barker's longtime publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed to EW.

He hosted the daytime game show mainstay for 35 years and was known for his daily sign-off: "This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered."

Barker talked with PEOPLE in August 2021 about his years spent working on Price. "There was much to love," he said. "Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets."

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Bob Barker and Drew Carey attend the set of 'The Price Is Right' at CBS Television City on November 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

JB Lacroix/WireImage Former 'The Price Is Right' host Bob Barker and current host Drew Carey

Barker created the DJ&T Foundation to help curb the problem of animal overpopulation through low-cost spay and neuter clinics and voucher programs. The Foundation is named after his late wife, Dorothy Jo, and his mother, Tilly Valandra.

Barker's girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, emphasized the importance of Barker's advocacy for animals after his death. "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry, including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," Burnet said in a statement. "We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed."

Carey's own statement praised Barker's legacy on The Price Is Right. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him," Carey wrote. "I will carry his memory in my heart forever."

