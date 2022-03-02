'The price of freedom:' Zelenskyy interpreter chokes up during speech to European officials

An English-language interpreter for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became emotional during the president's address to European leaders on Tuesday.

During a virtual address to the European Parliament, Zelenskyy discussed the attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, by Russian forces, including a missile strike on an area of the city known as Freedom Square.

“Can you imagine, this morning, two cruise missiles hit this Freedom Square,” the interpreter said, his voice appearing to break while repeating Zelenskyy’s comments in English. “Dozens of killed ones. This is the price of freedom.

“We are fighting, just for our land and for our freedom, despite the fact that all large cities of our country are now blocked,” the interpreter continued, his voice shuddering. “Nobody is going to enter and intervene with our freedom and country.”

'We're fighting just for our land and for our freedom' — This interpreter got choked up while translating Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's address to the European Parliament pic.twitter.com/78ir35VeyN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 1, 2022

Zelenskyy on Tuesday addressed the Parliament and called for Ukraine to join the European Union amid Russia’s continued attacks on the country. This week Zelenskyy formally made his appeal for Ukraine’s membership in the EU.

“Prove that you are with us,” he said during the Tuesday address. “Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you indeed are Europeans.”

Zelenskyy also said he spoke with President Joe Biden on Tuesday about Russian sanctions and U.S. defense assistance to Ukraine.

"We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible," Zelenskyy tweeted. "Thank you for your support!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Interpreter for Ukraine's Zelenskyy chokes up during invasion speech