The Price Is Right For Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO)

Cobram Estate Olives Limited's (ASX:CBO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.9x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Food industry in Australia have P/S ratios below 1x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does Cobram Estate Olives' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Cobram Estate Olives could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to undergo a reversal of fortunes, which has elevated the P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Cobram Estate Olives?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Cobram Estate Olives' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 3.6%. The latest three year period has also seen a 17% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 24% each year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 5.9% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Cobram Estate Olives' P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Cobram Estate Olives' P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look into Cobram Estate Olives shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

