The Price Is Right For Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.'s (TSE:AQN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Algonquin Power & Utilities has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Algonquin Power & Utilities

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Algonquin Power & Utilities will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For Algonquin Power & Utilities?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Algonquin Power & Utilities' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 11%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 393% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 1.7%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Algonquin Power & Utilities' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Algonquin Power & Utilities' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Algonquin Power & Utilities' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Algonquin Power & Utilities (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.