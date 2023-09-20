PRG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PRG) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, PRG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PRG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PRG Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM48m ÷ (RM464m - RM147m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, PRG Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Luxury industry average of 11% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating PRG Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that PRG Holdings Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 15% on its capital. In addition to that, PRG Holdings Berhad is employing 57% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 32%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that PRG Holdings Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that PRG Holdings Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has dived 73% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing PRG Holdings Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

