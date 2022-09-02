Update: PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report , 12 mos 2021/2022
PRFoods: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report 4th quarter and 12 months of 2021/2022
Management Commentary
We apologize for changes in reports, these are due to the fact that we changed our group management structure fundamentally, by exiting from our largest business unit and with that we also changed the service providers for finance services .
PRFoods has changed its structure fundamentally during last year. We exited from our biggest business unit Finland and focussed on fish farming operations in Baltics and processing in UK.
Q4 was largely transformative quarter , where we detached remaining Estonian unit from Finland and this affected the results. We have now concluded long term supply contracts for Finnish customers and Finland is one of export markets , not a domestic market. Fish prices were record high during Q4, squeezing all processors and turning results into red. Fish farming is traditionally loss making during Q4 as we only harvest during Q2 and Q3 and rest of the period we incur heavy investment in inventory.
Full year sales were 47 million euros compared to 58,7 you and net result was -7,6 million euros , due largely to goodwill writeoff related to Finnish sale (ca 4 million euros), year before loss was -5,1 million euros from operations. Q€ loss was 1,6 million euros compared to 1,7 million euros.
We continue to restructure and dispose our assets to reduce debt level in order to focus on sustainable trout farming and premium salmon products from Scotland.
Consolidated Unaudied Interim Report is attached.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
EUR '000
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
ASSETS
.
.
Cash and cash equivalents
118
2 500
Receivables and prepayments
3 253
3 512
Inventories
2 196
5 691
Biological assets
3 003
4 795
Total current assets
8 570
16 498
.
Deferred tax assets
0
38
Long-term financial investments
322
302
Tangible assets
8 846
15 300
Intangible assets
21 988
23 460
Total non-current assets
31 156
39 100
TOTAL ASSETS
39 726
55 598
.
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
.
Interest-bearing liabilities
8 398
7 325
Payables and prepayments
3 919
12 124
Government grants
0
207
Total current liabilities
12 317
19 656
.
Interest-bearing liabilities
16 424
17 561
Payables and prepayments
328
0
Deferred tax liabilities
146
1 861
Government grants
140
746
Total non-current liabilities
17 038
20 168
TOTAL LIABILITIES
29 355
39 824
.
Share capital
7 737
7 737
Share premium
14 007
14 007
Treasury shares
-390
-390
Statutory capital reserve
51
51
Currency translation differences
1 579
559
Retained profit (loss)
-12 811
-6 723
Equity attributable to parent
10 173
15 241
Non-controlling interest
199
533
TOTAL EQUITY
10 372
15 774
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
39 726
55 598
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Comprehensive Income
EUR '000
4th Q 2021/2022
4th Q 2020/2021
12m 2021/2022
12m 2020/2021
Revenue
4 803
14 740
47 176
58 692
Cost of goods sold
-4 386
-14 437
-44 090
-53 727
Gross profit
417
303
3 086
4 965
Operating expenses
-1 197
-2 264
-7 207
-9 468
Selling and distribution expenses
-630
-1 499
-4 843
-6 389
Administrative expenses
-567
-765
-2 364
-3 079
Other income / expense
-40
146
-177
309
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
-734
441
-420
311
Operating profit (loss)
-1 554
-1 374
-4 622
-3 883
Financial income / expenses
-136
-223
-3 102
-1 085
Profit (Loss) before tax
-1 689
-1 597
-7 723
-4 968
Income tax
80
-110
63
-193
Net profit (loss) for the period
-1 610
-1 707
-7 661
-5 161
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
-1 588
-1 697
-7 644
-5 069
Non-controlling interests
-22
-10
-17
-92
Total net profit (loss) for the period
-1 610
-1 707
-7 661
-5 161
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
596
-100
1 020
925
Total comprehensive income (expense)
-1 014
-1 807
-6 641
-4 236
.
.
.
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
.
.
.
Owners of the Parent Company
-997
-1 797
-6 624
-4 144
Non-controlling interests
-17
-10
-17
-92
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
-1 014
-1 807
-6 641
-4 236
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)
-0.04
-0,04
-0.20
-0.09
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
-0.04
-0,04
-0.20
-0.09
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
