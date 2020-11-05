Prez Election Outcome Won’t Affect India-US Relations: Shringla

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday, 4 November, said that the India-US relationship is immune to change, according to PTI. Having ‘matured to a level of no return’, Shringla stated that bilateral ties between the two countries will not be impacted if a change in administration follows.

Shringla’s remark comes amid the heated presidential election in the United States, which saw not only a high voter turnout but also protests breaking out over the country.

"As far as the US is concerned, we have certainly reached a level of no return. In other words, we have developed today what we call a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. We are cooperating across the board on areas that are of mutual interest to both our countries," Shringla said, according to PTI.

Also Read: As US Formally Withdraws from Paris Pact, Biden Vows to Rejoin

The Foreign Secretary further asserted that a rapport between the leaders of the US- India has been central to the basis of their relationship and having been followed since Bill Clinton’s presidency, would not change now.

Shringla, who has previously served as Indian ambassador to the US before taking office at the Ministry of External Affairs, added that he has first-hand seen the bipartisan support enjoyed by India in the US, and is sure that things will only get better, according to PTI.

"There is a good feeling all around - whether it is Trump-Pence or Biden-Harris," he said.

(With inputs from PTI.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouPrez Election Outcome Won’t Affect India-US Relations: Shringla . Read more on India by The Quint.