Prey, review: the most thrilling opponent the Predator’s had since Arnold Schwarzenegger

Amber Midthunder in Prey - 20th Century

Keeping the Predator franchise afloat since 1987 has been a dogged mission not always worth the trouble. In the various poor-to-middling sequels, there’s been no shortage of cousins to the mandibled, tech-savvy alien nemesis which famously stalked Arnold Schwarzenegger through the jungle with its zapping arsenal. What’s been missing is a human opponent with anything like Arnie’s power to turn the tables.

The prequel, Prey, has the answer – such a savvy one that the film stacks up as easily the best manoeuvre the franchise has made in all this time. Her name’s Naru, and if she sounds like a character you might have forgotten from Avatar, that’s not altogether by accident.

Played by the hugely engaging Sioux actress Amber Midthunder, she’s a Comanche tribeswoman – not yet a warrior, but itching to be one. The year is 1719, and Naru’s life on America’s Great Plains is much devoted to training in private, flinging axes between trees, and foraging in the wild.

Viewers who automatically resent the spectacle of a woman proving herself more than the equal of men may find this film the stuff of nightmares. But that’s their loss: it’s a grisly revolution and a clever good time. For it is Naru who cottons on to the diabolical visitor, invisibility cloak on, who is brutalising whatever animal life it finds in the surrounding area.

The director, 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg, plays amusing games with the food chain as this ramps up: we watch a rat eat an ant, then a giant snake eat the rat, before the Predator rips the snake vertically apart, because it can.

Dane DiLiegro as the Predator in Prey - 20th Century

Unlike her, Naru’s brother (Dakota Beavers) and fellow hunters are perceived as threats; so, despite the ridiculous figure they cut, are the French-speaking trappers who briefly hold the heroes captive. Watching this lot, with their fiddly flintlock muskets, ripped to shreds in 360º by the Predator’s ruthless cunning (with many a cry of “merde!” and “salope!”) is almost indecently entertaining. There’s also a terrifying brown bear, which makes the one from The Revenant look like Yogi.

Story continues

The script makes a heavy meal of Naru’s personal growth, where a concentration on pure survivalist reflex would have made it leaner and meaner. But when the film knuckles down in sequences of wordless action, it slays.

Every kill the Predator notches up, with Naru hiding, erodes its upper hand: indeed, the real chink in the alien’s armour is underestimating this cowed bystander, giving her time to study, strategise, and use its tricks against it. Prey takes a knock, in my book, from going straight to streaming, but only because it’s so thunderously bloody and intense, scored by Sarah Schachner to sound exactly like the primal scream it should be.

99 min. On Disney+ from Friday August 5