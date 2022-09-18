Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral

EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the monarch on the eve of her funeral.

The late Queen, who died "peacefully" at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8, is pictured in her home at Windsor Castle in the photo, which was taken in May and shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Wearing a blue ensemble and her signature pearls (which Kate Middleton has been recently wearing), the monarch's blue eyes sparkle as she flashes a smile.

In a recent BBC documentary, Camilla, the Queen Consort, paid tribute to the Queen, saying: "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable. "

On Monday, over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey to honor the late monarch, following her death on Sept. 8.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted hundreds of world leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception on Sunday evening. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among the heads of state and dignitaries who were in attendance.

All of the Queen's children and grandchildren are expected to attend Monday's service along with their spouses. The funeral will be followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

After the Queen died "peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96 on September 8, a coffin carrying the late monarch has journeyed to London, where it arrived Wednesday at Westminster Hall for a five-day lying-in-state.

As the Queen is laid to rest, Prince Phillip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, and put beside his wife.

Queen Elizabeth will also be surrounded by family when she's buried at St. George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel.